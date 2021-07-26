After a nearly 20-month hiatus, a K-9 service dog is expected to make its way to Norfolk in the coming weeks before undergoing extensive training in Grand Island.
The Norfolk Police Division is expected to receive a German shepherd service dog to assist the agency with its operations as soon as mid-August, and the department is looking for corporate support to help fund the unit.
The announcement of a new K-9 unit comes following a year-and-a-half long halt of police dog shipments from an overseas company because of COVID-19.
Norfolk police work with a company out of Alabama that has a partnership with a German company that ships high-quality, thoroughly examined service dogs, said Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller. Last Thursday, the Alabama company confirmed to Miller that a K-9 would be available.
The service dog will cost the department $12,000, plus a large amount of resources that are put into training both the dog and its handler, Miller said. The chief said he hopes local corporate donors are willing to help fund the K-9 unit, which will assist police in a wide range of enforcement operations.
Many K-9 service dogs are trained only in drug detection, he said, but the dog that Norfolk will receive also will have tracking, evidence recovery, handler protection and suspect apprehension capabilities.
After learning that a service dog would be available, Miller initiated a selection process in which interested officers were encouraged to turn in a qualification letter to be the dog’s handler.
Once the service dog arrives, Miller said, the K-9 and an officer will each undergo a 15 to 16 weeks of training at the Law Enforcement and Training Center in Grand Island. A high number of quality officers are interested in becoming the dog’s handler, he said.
“Being the dog’s handler is a large commitment. The dog will have to live at the officer’s home and will have to be kept in a safe environment at all times,” Miller said. “Handlers will work swing shifts and will also always have to be on call to assist where needed.”
Miller required that the pool of officers interested in handling the K-9 have 3 years of experience under their belt and that they commit to handling the dog for several years.
K-9 service dogs are put in high-stress, physically demanding positions, so their service span typically maxes out at about 7 years, he said.
“We’re bringing in a dual-purpose dog, and they’re asked of a lot,” Miller said. “We want to make sure we’re getting the healthiest, well-examined dogs we can find.”
People often ask about the possibility of adopting a rescue dog and training it to engage in the same functions as a service dog to cut costs, Miller said. But the dogs coming from Germany are X-rayed to detect an assortment of medical deficiencies, including hip dysplasia, before being sent over, he said.
“The dogs we look for have great capabilities, and they’re trained to a certain extent before they arrive,” Miller said. “They’ll be of great service to us and the community.”
The Norfolk Police Division is no stranger to service dogs. The department’s first K-9s operated from 1990 to 1996. After nearly a decade absent of service dogs, the department began looking at resuming K-9 unit services in 2005 and was able to acquire two dogs. One served from 2006 until 2011 and the other from 2006 to 2013, according to Miller.
The most recent Norfolk police K-9, Rico, was retired in December 2019 and was handled by Officer Mike Strong, who worked with Erco from 2011 until 2019.
Because it’s been less than 2 years since Norfolk’s operated a K-9 unit, the department still has the equipment and specially designed police vehicle that are necessary for agencies with service dogs.
That equipment includes a dog kennel installed in the vehicle, as well as technology that keeps the vehicle’s air conditioning running even when the vehicle isn’t operating to keep the dog cool during the summer months. Sensors are also present to notify the handler if any of the equipment that keeps the dog safe isn’t functioning properly.
Strong expressed a willingness to assist with maintaining the department’s next K-9 and guiding the selected handler, but he told Miller he didn’t wish to handle the incoming K-9.
The service dog won’t just be of service to the Norfolk Police Division. Any nearby law enforcement agencies within reasonable distance who are in need of a K-9 unit, according to Miller, also will be able to call in the police department for assistance.
Not having a K-9 on the force likely results in missed opportunities, whether it be opportunities to apprehend suspects engaged in offenses involving drugs or otherwise, Miller said.
“A lot of training and a good expense is put into this kind of thing,” Miller said. “But there’s a lot of ways this will help us going forward.”
Although Norfolk police have handled two K-9s in the past and while officers have shown a significant amount of interest in K-9 handling duties, the department is focused on handling only one K-9 for the foreseeable future, Miller said.
“As the community continues to grow and populate, that may justify adding another (K-9) at some point,” Miller said. “But for now, we’re really pleased with the opportunity to get a service dog in here as soon as we can.”
If all goes as planned, Norfolk’s newest K-9 unit could be operating toward the end of the year or early next.