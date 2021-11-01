Randy Neuharth spent a good bit of the past 10 months touring the state from a bird’s-eye view.
The Norfolk-based pilot recently completed the Nebraska Pilots Passport Program, a challenge started on Jan. 1 by the Nebraska Pilots social media group to land at 80 of the state’s qualifying airstrips.
“The goal was to promote aviation in Nebraska and to get people out to check out other airports,” said Neuharth, who was the first member of the group of participants to reach the goal of 80.
A South Dakota native, Neuharth devotes a good bit of his time to flying, an interest he has had since childhood. He took his first flying lessons in the early 1990s, while still working as a band director at Bloomfield Public Schools, and continued after retiring from Northeast Community College, where he was the instrumental instructor for 13 years.
“It was always something I wanted to do when I was a little kid,” Neuharth said of flying.
In his early flying days, Neuharth partnered with another pilot to buy an airplane. In the past 30 years, he has had partnerships in three different airplanes, but Neuharth said he now has his own.
Neuharth has flown with his wife to various places in the Midwest, including to visit family in northern South Dakota, Minneapolis and Denver. He said traveling by air is nice because it takes less time and the traffic frustration is significantly less.
Plus, he added, it’s “just a fun hobby.”
Before challenging himself with the passport program, Neuharth said he was only a few stops away from visiting all 80 airports on the program.
But when the Nebraska Pilots Facebook group of which he is a member came out with the program, he made it a personal goal to start from the beginning.
“I’m glad I did it. It was a challenge,” he said.
The program required a good deal of planning, he said, because most days out in the plane included a stop at several airports. On Jan. 1, for example, he landed at seven — Pender, Wayne, Hartington, Bloomfield, Creighton, Neligh and then Norfolk.
“I made it a point of not just landing and taking off right away,” he said. “I typically stopped and got out. If there were people there, I would get out and visit or I would go someplace and have lunch or I might buy some snacks or buy gas — whatever the case may be — to help out.”
And he took a photo at each stop as a memento of the occasion.
“It’s not like some of the other passport programs where you have to go in and get a stamp,” he said. “This is basically on the honors system.”
Neuharth planned an overnight visit to the Panhandle of the state to complete the challenge in early October. With nine airports left, he took off on a Sunday afternoon and flew west to Hyannis and then went on to Alliance and Scottsbluff, where he flew a little side trip around Chimney Rock before moving on to Kimball and Sidney, where he stayed the night. The following morning Neuharth wrapped up the challenge with a journey to Chappell, Oshkosh, Ogallala and, finally, Grant.
Another Norfolk pilot — a friend of Neuharth’s — flew out to the Grant airport to meet him and get his photo as he landed.
Neuharth said he feels fortunate to have had an opportunity to take part in a program like the one the Nebraska Pilots hosted because it has allowed him to visit and appreciate the various facilities around the state. Norfolk, Sidney, Wayne and Alma were among the communities he mentioned with favorite or most interesting airports.
“There’s a lot of really cool airports,” he said.
He also appreciated the opportunity to see the landscape of Nebraska the way piloting a small airplane has allowed him to.
“People kind of scoff at Nebraska being not very scenic, but they’re wrong,” he said. “From 2,000 feet above the ground, it’s really cool. There’s a lot of neat scenery out there.”
And he’s looking forward to whatever flying challenges the Nebraska Pilots group puts together next because he had such a good time with the passport.
“It was quite an adventure,” he said. “I had a lot of fun.”