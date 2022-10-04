The number of women becoming firefighters is spreading like wildfire across the nation, and Northeast Nebraska has not been left unscorched.
However, a majority of firefighters in the U.S. are still men.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2019 less than 10% of firefighters were women. And some fire departments across Northeast Nebraska still reflect this statistic.
Out of the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department’s 44 staff, only four of them are women. However, the department also has a Community Emergency Response Team division, which has 10 women and six men and a rescue division, which has 12 women and 14 men.
The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Department has similar demographics with only two women firefighters among 28 men. Norfolk Fire and Rescue also has a reserve division, which has three women firefighters among its staff of 30 men.
“Certainly firefighting and even being a law enforcement officer — those have traditionally been male-dominated fields,” said Tricia Faimon, a firefighter with the Norfolk Fire Division. “... We're gradually seeing, seeing more and more in Norfolk. Between the paid females and the reserve females, we certainly have a growing number, which is exciting.”
‘I just decided I loved it’
A regular weeknight for a stay-at-home mom would likely include making dinner, doing the dishes and putting the kids to bed.
But for Kelli Sindt, a firefighter with the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department, it also includes the occasional sound of a pager, calling her to the scene of an emergency.
“I will admit, some days it has been kind of hard to juggle,” Sindt said. “We can be sitting down for supper — my husband and kids and I — and the pager goes off and I have to go. … But I think that it's also made my kids see how being a firefighter can be a very giving and rewarding thing.”
Sindt said her journey to becoming a firefighter started during the 2019 floods when she began helping out with relief donations and volunteers. Then when the pandemic began in 2020, Sindt began organizing fire truck drive-bys for birthdays with the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department.
“I just decided I loved it,” Sindt said. “So I joined the actual fire department as a firefighter.”
Around 2½ years later, Sindt is one of the first ever certified women firefighters at Pierce’s fire department. Her friend Angie Collins, who is also a firefighter with the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department, also became certified at the same time.
“So we kind of went through that whole class together,” Sindt said. “And it was awesome. (Angie) is hands down my best friend now.”
According to Collins, her path to becoming a firefighter started with her career as an EMT.
In 2020, she participated in a grain rescue drill as an EMT with the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department. The fire division’s teamwork convinced her to try out firefighting, she said.
“The way that the firemen worked with each other — I just really liked how they worked together with each other,” Collins said. “And I wanted to be part of their team, too. So that one drill was what made me join the fire department.”
Steve Dolesh, the fire chief for Pierce Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire department also has one other female firefighter, Paula Bretschneider. Bretschneider joined the department in her 50s to do behind-the-scenes work before eventually becoming a firefighter.
Bretschneider, who is also Dolesh’s sister, is also thinking about getting Firefighter One Certified soon, he said.
According to Dolesh, the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department has also had two female ‘cadets,’ who are 16- to 18-year-olds who volunteer at the department.
“They've just been a great addition to the department, and I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Dolesh said.
‘One of the guys’
Sindt said that before joining the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department, she asked Chief Dolesh what the men would think. The department had only two female firefighters in its history before she joined.
“And he said, ‘I don't care what they think, you're gonna be one of us and I'm gonna back you as long as you do what you're supposed to do. You're gonna do just fine,’ Sindt said.
However, Sindt said the entire department has been “incredibly welcoming” since she joined.
“The guys in Pierce literally just treat us like one of the guys,” Sindt said.
Faimon, who has been a firefighter at the Norfolk Fire Division for 3½ years, said everyone at the Norfolk fire department is typically really supportive of each other. She likened the relationships between the men and women in the department to a brother and sister bond.
“And don't get me wrong, it's not all unicorns and rainbows,” Faimon said, “brothers and sisters have their arguments or their little tiffs. But when you have that rescue or fire call, it comes down to taking care of somebody in the community or taking care of business.”
‘Anyone can do it’
Collins said that although she is much smaller than most of the other people in the Pierce fire department, she still doesn’t feel singled out by the other male firefighters.
“I just feel like I'm one of them,” Collins said. “I know my limitations, and I know I can't do some of the stuff that they do. But I also can do some of the stuff that they can't do, too. I'm a small-stature person. And sometimes I fit in a lot of places where they can't fit.”
Sindt said she and Collins had learned to adapt as firefighters. And by doing so, they are able to do everything that the guys do.
“Anybody can do it,” Collins said. “You study for it. You practice for it. You can do it.”