Let’s get one thing clear: I’m not a runner. Every time I try to get into running, the more I think that anyone who says they “enjoy” running is just a terrible liar.
Runners talk about the “high” they get when they’re having a good day. Either I’m physically incapable of feeling that sensation, or (more likely) I’ve never endured the pain long enough to get the reward.
My sister recently completed a 30K in Colorado, and she actually used vacation time to train in the high altitude a week before the competition. Throughout our childhood, she would tease me, saying I was adopted. Now, I’m starting to think she was telling the truth, because there’s no way I’m related to anyone insane enough to do that.
While I don’t run, I do love to walk. I know walking isn’t the most intense or exciting activity, but it’s better than nothing. And in fact, I would argue it has benefits that running doesn’t.
Going on a walk is more than just a workout (I use that term generously). It’s a chance to get away from the technology that has far too much impact, or even control, on our lives for a time. It’s a chance to slow down to really think and reflect, and to take some time for ourselves. And, it can be an opportunity to appreciate what’s around.
While I enjoy spending time with friends and getting to know people through work, I recharge by spending time alone. Walking gives me an opportunity for that, too.
While walking might not be as good for you as running, biking or other exercises, it’s still activity, and it’s a lot better for you than just sitting on the couch all night. And if you’re like me and spend most of your day behind a desk, every little thing helps.
Luckily for myself and other walkers, Norfolk has great places to go for walkers, runners and cyclists.
The Cowboy Trail
Ta-Ha-Zouka Park’s Cowboy Trail is the premier place to go for walking, running or biking in Norfolk. It is a great trail with beautiful scenery. And better yet, you’re not likely to run out of trail.
While the trail is popular, it never feels crowded to me. In fact, you often feel like you’re the only one there, except when passing other people. This gives you a sense of privacy that I enjoy when walking.
The trail is also beautiful, especially this time of year. You’re walking near the banks of the river for a large portion of the trail and there are plenty of trees, which give both shade and exposure to nature.
All these factors make this trail the perfect place to get exercise, enjoy the great outdoors and get away from everything for a little while.
Flood control trail
While not quite as scenic as the Cowboy Trail or Skyview Lake, this trail still offers good sights. And, like the Cowboy Trail, it’s long enough to wear you out.
Running from Omaha to Benjamin Avenue, this trail gives you a more rural feel on the southern portion and a more urban feel in the north. For the most part, you get a good view from the trail across regardless of what part you’re walking, though.
While I prefer the Cowboy Trail, I probably walk along the flood control more often, as it’s closer to where I live, so factor distance into your own equations when choosing a trail.
Skyview Lake
This is probably my least favorite place to walk in town, because of my personal preferences and not any flaws with the lake or its walking paths.
As I’ve mentioned, walking is partially a way for me to spend time alone with my thoughts. And at Skyview, you don’t get the sense of isolation that you do along the Cowboy Trail. Skyview is also a popular destination because of the trail, playground equipment, fishing and kayaking.
Skyview Lake is beautiful and a great asset to Norfolk, but for the above reasons, it’s not an ideal walking spot for me.