Lance Smith has been wearing a white wristband dedicated to Alex Kummer for months.
He wears it to remember his son’s best friend, who died by suicide last September.
“Out of all my son’s friends, he was the one I knew best,” Smith said.
On what would have been Alex’s 17th birthday, Smith decided to remember him in his own way by running.
As the sun began to rise on April 2, Smith’s running shoes hit the pavement at the Harrisburg Middle School track in South Dakota. He didn’t stop running until sunset 12 hours later.
By the end of the run, Smith had run 74 miles in remembrance of Alex.
“I was never alone the whole time,” Smith said.
Word had spread about Smith’s run throughout the community and, by the end of the day, 70 to 100 people had joined the Norfolk native, including Kummer’s family.
“It was amazing,” said Stefanie Kummer, Alex’s mother. “The connection and the community that we felt of everybody who came out and showed their love for Alex. … I guess that is the biggest thing. What helps get you through grief is the support that you receive from others. You can never do it alone.”
Kummer said she used to run a lot but not as much anymore. So at first, she thought she was going to just walk.
“And then as I got there, I was like, ‘I’m gonna run this for Alex and then jog the whole thing if I have to.’ And so that pushed me to do that for Alex, so I jogged the 17 laps for him.”
But the community found other ways to celebrate and remember Alex on his birthday.
By the time Smith had finally finished his 12-hour run, family and friends grabbed an orange balloon, Alex’s favorite color. And moments later they released the 17 balloons into the sky.
“We sang happy birthday to Alex, and we watched those balloons float away,” Kummer said. “And it was beautiful. It was a healing day for all of us, I think.”
Kummer said running also helps promote a larger message.
“And your mind is trying to tell you like, ‘OK, I'm tired, I'm hurting, quit,’ ” Kummer said. “Sometimes that's what we have to do in our lives and keep going, keep fighting, hold on to hope, because pain ends. It’s something I've learned through the course of this time.”
Smith hopes to share this message at an upcoming campus walk at Harrisburg High School in South Dakota on Sunday, May 1, at 1 p.m.
“I’m just trying to get the community together,” Smith said.
As of Tuesday, Smith’s campus walk has raised $8,836 out of the $10,000 goal through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. There are 99 people attending the event, according to the website for the event.
“Hopefully, we're showing these kids and the people who came out that there are always people there that care and would want you here tomorrow,” Kummer said.
To sign up or donate to Smith’s Harrisburg campus walk, visit the website at https://bit.ly/3OErnwX.
For those who are struggling, call the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255. Or visit the Speaking of Suicide website, https://www.speakingofsuicide.com/resources/, for a list of resources.