Norfolk Middle School’s new “makerspace” is creating endless opportunities for students.
Newly implemented this year, the makerspace allows middle school students to participate in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) coursework with a hands-on approach.
“The idea is to give students opportunities that they would not have otherwise,” said Braxton Dreher, a STEAM teacher at Norfolk Middle School.
Dreher said the makerspace consists of 20 3D printers, a laser cutter and robotic materials. And since the addition of the makerspace, the “making” has not stopped.
A student who broke a pair of eyeglasses made a new pair with lenses and plastic from a 3D printer.
Around 1,500 guitar picks for music classes were 3D-printed for only $20.
Students 3D-printed replicas of the great pyramids and the Sphinx for the world studies teacher.
And STEAM students made around 60 plant and animal cell models for their science teachers to use in the classroom, which is Dreher’s and principal Chuck Hughes’ favorite 3D-printed creation so far.
“Usually, when you think of fifth and sixth graders 3D printing stuff, it's their interests,” Hughes said, “... to see them use their skills to help our science department out was a thing of beauty.”
But Norfolk Middle School’s makerspace offers more opportunities than 3D printing. Students also have the opportunity to create robots, laser print and learn how to code.
“(They) basically have a chance to create and design things in a situation where they might not otherwise,” Dreher said. “And so we're providing enrichment opportunities for those students to pair with their core classroom content.”
Dreher said the makerspace is used in STEAM classes that middle school students take once a week for a year. In fifth grade, students learn how to do 3D modeling. Then in sixth grade, students start participating in 3D printing projects.
Sixth grade students also have the opportunity to take an additional “encore” STEAM class that rotates quarterly, Dreher said.
The middle school’s makerspace is one of many that are appearing in schools across the nation, as schools begin to invest in their students’ creative interests.
Hughes said he and the Norfolk Public Schools’ teaching and learning team “saw where the world was headed” with STEAM classes and curriculum. Norfolk Middle School’s STEAM course was added three years ago.
The makerspace, along with STEAM carts for NPS elementary schools, was made possible thanks to a $107,000 grant from the Rudolph R. Elis Donor-Advised Fund earlier this year.
“I think it's a great thing for kids,” Hughes said. “... When you look down the road, so many jobs our kids are going to have haven't even been thought of yet, but our kids are on their way to get there.”