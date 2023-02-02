After 33 years, the Norfolk Men’s Chorus’ voice has been stilled.
The organization that began on a whim, entertained thousands of people and donated thousands of dollars to a local nonprofit is no more.
The reason is simple — for the past few years, the number of singers willing to donate their time and energy to rehearsals and performances has slowly declined. Now, there aren’t enough people left to keep the music alive — a fact that saddens longtime members.
“There was really something special about it,” said Dr. Charles Skoglund, who joined the chorus a few years after it began. His father-in-law, the late Don Monson, was a charter member who persuaded Skoglund to join.
The chorus’ roots go back to 1989 when Caroline Brown, director of a women’s chorus called Sweet Adelines, went searching for a few men to sing “God Bless the USA” with her group during one of its performances, said John Skogstoe, a longtime Norfolk Men’s Chorus member. The men did that show and the following Christmas participated in the Sweet Adelines’ Christmas show. After that, the men continued to sing together and soon presented their own show called “Thursday Night Two Weeks Before the Show” — a spoof on what a rehearsal could look like.
For the next 30-some years, the singers rehearsed two nights a week from fall until spring and shared their talents with the community in their annual Christmas concert and spring dinner theater and other events.
But rehearsals were more than just singing.
They were “90 minutes of good fellowship,” Skoglund said.
In fact, performances were as much fun for the members as they were for the audience, members said, especially the spring show, which included skits that didn’t always go as planned.
“Vern (Krause) wrote a story to fit the music,” said Gerald Wakeley.
“But the scripts changed right up to showtime,” Skoglund said, which added to the shows’ unpredictability and appeal.
A “showstopper” during one performance involved Jim Buss, who was wearing a dress that came apart in the back. Les Swanson enjoyed the Christmas shows because it was “all about the music.” Joe Racine remembers a spring show when Dr. Dale Stephenson, who directed the singers for many years, sat on a stool and sang during the show’s intermission.
“There was no quitting in him,” Racine said. “He made you better.”
Stephenson was just one of a number of directors and accompanists who led the group through the years. Others include Brown, Jim Luellen Ron Lofgren, Linda Boullion, Steve Reinke, Jayne Schwanke, Dave Shipley, Julene Ziebell and Susie Lutz.
“The directors pushed you to make you better,” Swanson said.
Eventually, the number of members rose to a high of 65. Often, new members joined after hearing the chorus perform during its church tour, during which the group sang at several churches on a specific weekend.
Out of that core chorus emerged several quartets that performed during the shows and on their own.
Wakeley said belonging to a quartet made him a “better singer.”
Skogstoe’s involvement in a quartet led to his membership in a quartet called Saints and Sinners, a “13-year ministry” that recorded two CDs in Nashville.
In addition to entertaining folks, the chorus’ concerts have benefited Norfolk’s Good Neighbors program, which helps people in need. A few years ago, the organization reported it had given Good Neighbors around $80,000 in the past 30 years. Funds from the annual Christmas concert were given to Good Neighbors, while proceeds from the spring dinner theater paid the chorus’ expenses.
While it would be nice if the chorus could give one final performance so the group could take one more bow, members said that won’t happen. They did present a Christmas concert in 2021, but that was their swan song.
“We tried to reinvent ourselves … but we ran out of time, and we ran out of steam,” Skogstoe said. Now, “the Norfolk Men's Chorus thanks all of the members from the past, the directors and accompanists, and our wonderful patrons and sponsors. We always enjoyed rehearsing together, but it was the audience that made performing extra special.”