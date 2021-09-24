A film starring local talent will make its premiere at a community event Saturday, Sept. 25.
Fatt Sunnie Studios' newest thriller, "Mirror of Lies," will be shown at the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College with a 31-minute runtime and PG rating. The movie follows protagonist Chase (played by Tom Howell) as he runs from the mistakes of his past and faces the skeletons in his closet. The moral of the story is "sometimes the reflections we see in the mirror aren't the ones we want to see," said studio owner and film director Benjamin Viergutz.
The film was a collaboration among the entire team. Although Viergutz directed, he took suggestions from everyone on his crew. Together, they voted on ideas pitched in concept meetings and openly discussed different viewpoints.
"Ultimately, it was my decision, but everyone looks at it from a different point of view," Viergutz said. "If you get all high and mighty, like, 'I'm the director,' you lose out on a lot of ideas."
Even with full input, the process was not easy. The studio wrote and cast a completely different movie before scrapping it and focusing on "Mirror of Lies." Even so, Norfolk native Viergutz knew he wanted to stay within the state because of the variety in locations Nebraska offers.
"I think Nebraska has some versatility," he said, "because if you think of Omaha and Lincoln, you have your city, your small towns. ... (We have) plains, cornfields and water. It's a great place to be able to shoot."
The film was a "community effort," he said. It was shot mainly in Norfolk, although the main house is in the Battle Creek area. The cast and crew are mostly Norfolk natives, with actors recruited from Northeast Community College and Norfolk area high schools — pretty much "anyone who was willing to act."
Because of the change of plans, there was limited time for pre- and post-production. The team wrote, cast and shot the movie in 2.5 weeks, incredibly fast even for a short film. Editing took a month, done by Viergutz in his basement.
In addition to directing and post-production editing, he worked as the director of photography, audio mixer, music producer, visual effects artist, score composer and any number of jobs in between; "basically, everything that the other cast and crew members didn't do," he said.
The budget was another issue to tackle. Fatt Sunnie Studios owns all of the equipment, and most shooting locations agreed to be sponsors, keeping production costs down. Admission to the event is free, although free-will donations will be accepted.
"We'd like to keep this going, but we can't do it without support," Viergutz said.
Another way to support the movie is by filling out the provided review cards at the end. Viergutz is eager to hear guests' feedback.
"I hope they enjoy it for what it is," he said. "It is the best film I have produced to date."
He emphasized that the film is defined as a thriller, so, following the PG rating, parents should use discretion if they choose to bring their children. It will not be "a happy, super kid-friendly time," he warned, adding that guests will be "on the edge of their seats" throughout the evening.
When doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30, Viergutz hopes attendees can walk away not only having seen a quality piece of cinema, but with renewed pride in the artistic endeavors of their area.
"I hope they enjoy the movie," he said. "I hope they are engrossed in the plot, and that it captures their attention for the whole length of the film, and I hope they are proud of what Norfolk and the rest of Northeast Nebraska is trying to do."