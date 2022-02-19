MADISON — A man who walked into a local business armed with a gun in September and stole cash from a clerk was sentenced to prison on Friday in district court.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 27-year-old Kain Brandt of Norfolk to 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for the conviction of robbery, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum 50 years’ imprisonment.
On Sept. 1 about 3:45 a.m., Brandt and another suspect drove to the Speedee Mart convenience store located at 101 E. Omaha Ave. while under the influence of methamphetamine.
An employee at the gas station had told police that a man, later identified as Brandt, entered the store armed with a gun. Brandt held out a bag and demanded that the employee put money inside it.
Once the employee complied with Brandt’s demands, Brandt left the scene in a vehicle with another suspect, a 25-year-old Norfolk man.
An investigation pointed police to both men, and they later showed up at Brandt’s residence and asked him to come to the police station for questioning.
According to an affidavit supporting Brandt’s arrest, Brandt initially placed blame on his co-defendant, alleging that the co-defendant dared him to commit the robbery, so he did it.
But Brandt later admitted to taking a “prop gun” into the business before taking cash from the clerk and placing it into a bag. He also said that he had driven a vehicle to the gas station, and that it was his co-defendant who drove the vehicle away from the scene after the robbery.
Police said Brandt later directed them to the weapon’s location in western Norfolk. Inside a fir tree, authorities found a Daisy Powerline 340 BB gun, which was used by Brandt in the robbery.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, didn’t make a specific sentencing recommendation, per a plea agreement that was made in December. But Kiernan told Johnson that Brandt caused the store clerk immense fear and created a hostile situation.
“According to the police reports, this was at least somewhat premeditated in nature,” he said. “He didn’t just go into the store thinking of buying something and then decided to rob the place.”
“While the firearm ended up being a BB gun or air gun, from all accounts it looked like a real firearm, and the teller at the convenience store certainly thought it was.”
Kiernan also pointed out Brandt’s “not so great” criminal history, which includes a burglary conviction for which he was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison in 2015.
Brandt was represented by Michael Moyer, who asked the judge to limit Brandt’s sentence to either 4 to 6 years or 6 to 8 years. Moyer said meth played a major role in Brandt’s decision-making process on the night of the robbery.
“This boils down to the defendant making a poor decision because he was spun out of his mind on meth on the day of the robbery,” he said. “You do stupid things when you’re on drugs.”
The defense attorney asked the judge to take into account that Brandt was cooperative with police from the onset of the investigation; he showed law enforcement to the location of the gun, the $118 in stolen cash and the trash can where the co-defendant’s shoes were discarded.
“I think it’s important to point out that the defendant did cooperate with (police investigators),” he said. “This happened in the early morning hours, and then he went to bed after this incident, was contacted by police later that day and voluntarily went in and was questioned.”
Further, Moyer said, Brandt had been remorseful about the robbery and expressed regret since he was arrested.
“This was a dumb thing to do; he’ll freely admit that,” Moyer said. “He feels terrible about what he did. The next morning he woke up, he was immediately remorseful.”
In closing, Moyer said that, while the brandishing of the BB gun struck fear into the store clerk, it should be taken into account that the gun wasn’t the same as the typical, more dangerous guns used in most robberies, nor was the weapon ever discharged.
Brandt apologized to the judge for what transpired on Sept. 1. He was in need of money to fuel his drug habit, he said, and he should have waited until the next day to receive a paycheck from his employer.
“I regret everything I’ve done. I know that my actions are inexcusable and I’ll be punished for it,” he said. “In my eyes I did something wrong and need to be held accountable for my actions.”
The Norfolk man committed to getting drug and alcohol treatment in prison and told the judge he would be “a better citizen and a better person” once he gets released.
Johnson said he took into account the fact that the weapon was a BB gun, but the judge also acknowledged the fear Brandt inflicted on the store employee.
“All sorts of things can happen when a gun is presented, even if it’s a BB gun,” Johnson said. “If officers would have showed up, you run the risk of being shot, because they don’t (immediately) know it’s a BB gun, either.”
The judge also acknowledged that Brandt was cooperative with law enforcement and returned the stolen money during the investigation. But he also alluded to Brandt’s criminal history, which includes the aforementioned burglary conviction, third-degree assault, criminal mischief and multiple thefts.
“This was prompted once again by addiction, and that’s the problem with having an addiction — that when you don’t have that addiction satisfied, you resort to criminal measures to obtain money and/or drugs for that purpose,” Johnson said. “That just cannot be tolerated, and it has to be addressed.”
Brandt was given credit for 170 days already served and must spend 2 years less 170 days in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.
