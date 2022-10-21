MADISON — Methamphetamine became a major part of Julio Monterroso-Perez’s life in 2020.
The 40-year-old said he started using the drug as a result of bad influences from friends, inducing his quick spiral into daily use that culminated in the compilation of several criminal charges in a span of about a year.
Consequently, Monterroso-Perez was sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Thursday to 6 to 9 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, driving under the influence, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
Monterroso-Perez had faced 10 charges that had him looking at a minimum of 5 years in prison with the possibility of a 60-plus year sentence. The Norfolk man agreed to a plea deal in August that led to six charges being dismissed and three being amended to lesser crimes.
The meth possession and DUI convictions resulted from a pipe with meth residue discovered on Monterroso-Perez after he was found stopped in the middle of traffic on July 16, 2020.
The failure to appear stemmed from Monterroso-Perez failing to show up for court on Nov. 19, 2020, for the first two charges filed against him, which resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest shortly thereafter.
The latter charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute came after a wanted Monterroso-Perez was found with 30 grams of meth during a second traffic stop on July 17, 2021.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, recommended a prison sentence of 6 to 8 years for Monterroso-Perez, which was agreed upon as part of the plea bargain.
Kiernan referenced statements by Monterroso-Perez included in the pre-sentence investigation (PSI) that he was not going to sell the 30 grams of meth he had on him during the second traffic stop, that he doesn’t sell drugs.
“Some of his claims don’t hold water,” Kiernan said. “His credibility is somewhat lacking from the state’s perspective. This is not a probation-type case.”
The deputy county attorney asked Kube not to sentence Monterroso-Perez to a sentence less than prosecutors’ recommendation.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said somebody had given Monterroso-Perez the 30 grams of meth to sell so he could earn some money. Monterroso-Perez was arrested later that day.
Hartner said Monterroso-Perez understood that, at a jury trial, law enforcement officers likely would have testified that those who carry 30 grams of meth are likely selling. Thus, Monterroso-Perez was willing to plead no contest to lesser charges, Hartner said.
“With the amount of drugs, there was a concern a jury might not believe him,” she said. “The (possession with intent) charge was the reason it took long to settle.”
As for her client failing to show up for court, Hartner said there was not a good excuse, that Monterroso-Perez was scared.
Hartner asked Kube to consider a probation term for Monterroso-Perez, saying that her client has family in Norfolk and Madison and that he wants to be able to provide for his children.
Monterroso-Perez asked the judge for a chance.
“I just want to ask you to please give me an opportunity, as God has given me the opportunity to get cleaned up from these drugs,” he said through an interpreter. “I’d ask that you do the same so I can be productive and support my family and prove to you that I can be sober.”
Kube said it was difficult to believe that Monterroso-Perez wasn’t intending to sell the 30 grams of meth he had on him.
“This is the kind of thing that’s concerning to me,” the judge said. “Not just because there are people who have access to methamphetamine in Northeast Nebraska and we have such a problem in this area, but that there's people who have such large quantities of this drug who are distributing this drug to members of society, members of our community. That's where it all starts.”
Monterroso-Perez’s sentence includes 4 to 6 years in prison for possession of meth with intent to deliver, 1 to 2 years for possession of meth and 1 year for attempted failure to appear. Kube also sentenced the 40-year-old to 60 days for DUI, ordered to be served at the same time as the meth possession conviction.
Further, Monterroso-Perez was fined $500 and had his license revoked for 6 months upon his release from prison. He was given credit for 462 days served and must serve 3 years before becoming eligible for parole and 4½ years before he can be released.
Kube sentenced others Thursday for the following:
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Joel A. Alvarez, 28, Madison County Jail, $1,000, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 110 days served, license revoked for 15 years, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Attempted second-degree assault
— Kristen S. Clifford, 29, Madison County Jail, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with 56 days served, 1 year of postrelease supervision, costs.
Third-degree assault
— Annika K. Simonson, 19, Madison, 60 days in the Madison County Jail, 30 days to be served beginning Nov. 12, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Attempted terroristic threats
— Calvin C. Wright, 35, Madison County Jail, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 43 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.