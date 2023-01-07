Sometimes opportunities come at inopportune times.
That’s an observance on life Norfolk business owner Jerod Neuhalfen has held onto since his college days when he worked at a local restaurant.
“That’s what that manager had taught me at that time,” Neuhalfen said. “That’s kind of where life has just led me.”
The willingness to seize those opportunities and make the most of them is what led to Neuhalfen to be selected as the 2022 Norfolk Person of the Year. The award — presented by the Norfolk Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank —serves to honor individuals who have made Norfolk and the area a better place over the past 12 months.
Neuhalfen’s work toward making Norfolk a better place — serving as leader and coordinator for Toys for Tots in Northeast Nebraska — has been ongoing for the past decade.
Dr. Adam Langan, who nominated Neuhalfen for the honor, said Neuhalfen has spent countless hours organizing the yearly toy drives and regularly attends to the Marine Corps Foundation’s requirements for the program.
Langan said Neuhalfen and his wife also keep track of monetary donations and bank account activity of the local branch.
“He is a compassionate coordinator who makes accommodations for families who can’t pick up their toys during normal hours. He takes last-minute toy requests from families unable to register with outstanding ease, even up to Christmas Eve. I’ve never seen him say ‘no’ to a single request. He delivers truckloads of toys for the Ponca Tribe and Head Start programs each year,” Langan said.
Neuhalfen’s path to become coordinator of the area drive took twists and turns. Now a husband and father of four, Neuhalfen grew up in Hartington and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 2000. He received a degree in business administration from Northeast Community College in Norfolk and then went to Mitchell Technical Institute, where he received a diploma in culinary arts.
After receiving his culinary arts diploma, he and his wife, Sheryl, moved to Omaha, but they were drawn back to Norfolk after he received a call from the owner and manager from Country Kitchen, where he had worked while attending Northeast, asking if he could run the restaurant.
“I took that opportunity at 23 years old to come back to Norfolk,” he said. “My wife and I had just got engaged and we thought this was a great opportunity for us to raise our family in Norfolk.”
After about two years, Neuhalfen began working with an uncle at the Norfolk Country Club and later decided to put his business degree at work in the banking industry.
Throughout his time in the restaurant and banking industries, Neuhalfen began getting involved in the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s CLIC group for young professionals. That’s how he became familiar with Toys for Tots.
“CLIC had decided back in 2006 when it started to bring Toys for Tots back to Norfolk,” he said. “I was involved because CLIC was involved.”
About 2010, Neuhalfen said, he was stepping down as president of CLIC at about the same time the previous coordinator was stepping down from Toys for Tots in Norfolk.
“I was bound and determined to not see Toys for Tots go away,” he said. “I raised my hand as the guy stepping down as president of CLIC.”
The role of coordinator is a year-round gig. Neuhalfen said as soon as the giving season wraps up, he is responsible for getting the area group’s numbers to the national foundation. He also works year-round with companies that start their annual giving earlier in the year.
“We have to get our requests for grants in earlier rather than later,” he said. “If you wait until October — when the season officially begins — they’ll be out of money.”
Neuhalfen said he intended to serve in that role for at least two years but no more than five, but when he considered stepping aside to let someone else take the reins after about three years, his wife told him it was “not an option.”
“My kids grew up with it,” he said. “The first couple of years, I would drag my kids in with their strollers and be sorting toys and doing different things to be involved and doing what we could. … Not wanting to take that opportunity away from my family, we kept doing what we did.”
Neuhalfen has been the coordinator of Toys for Tots in Northeast Nebraska for more than a decade, a role he manages in addition to owning and operating Vic’s Engine Service in Norfolk.
In his time as coordinator, the program has grown to include not only Madison County, but also Pierce, Stanton, Wayne, Cuming and Antelope counties, as well.
Early in his time as coordinator, Neuhalfen said he learned a less-is-more approach to success, a strategy he picked up from one of the national conferences he’s attended.
“The two most important things for us to do was to get the toys and distribute toys for the kids. That’s what we do,” he said. “We have to figure out who needs the toys and then get them the toys.”
But there have been challenges. There was COVID and the restrictions that came with it. And with inflation and more families struggling financially this past year, Neuhalfen said, he expected the need for the 2022 drive to be great.
“This year was up. I expected it to be, that there would be more people requesting (help),” he said. “What I didn’t anticipate was donations would be up exponentially, as well.”
When it was all said and done, about 2,000 children received toys this year through Toys for Tots in Northeast Nebraska, Neuhalfen said.
Neuhalfen credits his wife, Sheryl, for the work she has done with the program, as well, especially this past year as he dealt with an illness for more than two weeks during the height of the season.
“I didn’t feel well for 2½ weeks,” he said. “She took the reins and said, ‘I got this.’ ”
“Thankfully, she works at Daycos,” Neuhalfen added, “And everyone knows about Daycos — Daycos has bought in at day one. They’ve always been supportive.”
Seeing the way everyone comes together to give support for those in need is one of the most surprising and fulfilling aspects of his role and a big reason why he doesn’t see himself stepping away from the coordinator role with Toys for Tots anytime soon. Neuhalfen said he’s always impressed by the way people want to help out.
“Never underestimate where the help is going to come from,” he said.