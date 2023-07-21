MADISON — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Norfolk apartment building in November pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree sexual assault on Thursday.
Dion Hood, 32, of Norfolk had a jury trial scheduled for September after District Judge James Kube accepted his plea. Hood was charged in June following an investigation conducted by the Norfolk Police Division that began last year.
The investigation began shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 when a woman told emergency room staff at Faith Regional Health Services that she had been sexually assaulted by a man named Maurice, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The alleged victim told responding officers that she and her son were visiting a friend at an apartment on Woodhurst Avenue. The woman and her son got into an argument and her son left, she said.
The woman followed her son into the hallway, she said, where the argument continued. A door to another apartment opened, and the man inside asked the woman if she needed any assistance.
The woman told police that she did not know the man but that he had said his name was Maurice. The alleged victim, who said she had been drinking heavily that day, went inside the man’s apartment and passed out on his couch.
According to the affidavit, the woman awoke to find her clothes removed and the man sexually assaulting her. The woman said she asked the man to stop, but he continued.
The alleged victim said she got dressed but that the man had kept her shirt and undergarment.
She then left the apartment and met family members who took her to the hospital, where a sexual assault kit was completed by a forensic nurse. The kit was submitted to the Nebraska State Patrol lab.
That night, a Norfolk police detective went to Hood’s apartment. Hood told police that he had heard a disturbance in the hallway and offered the woman a safe place.
Hood said the woman sat on the couch and fell asleep for a short time. He later woke her and told her that she needed to leave the apartment because he needed to go, he said. Hood denied there being any sexual contact between himself and the woman.
The detective went to Hood’s apartment again the next day, and Hood doubled down on his statement from the night before that there was not any sexual contact between the two.
Hood later agreed to provide a DNA sample and signed a voluntary release form. The detective collected a buccal sample that also was submitted to the state patrol lab.
The detective received the results of the sexual assault kit on May 9. The exam, according to the affidavit, showed the presence of male sperm.
The male sperm was compared to Hood’s DNA. The comparison showed that the sperm is 151 octillion (151 with 27 zeros) times more likely to be Hood’s than someone who isn’t related to him.
A warrant was signed for Hood’s arrest on June 2. He was arrested on June 9.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Kube to reduce Hood’s bail from $100,000 to $40,000. Hood has family in Norfolk and would have employment if he was released from jail, she said.
Moreover, Hartner said, Hood had been taking mental health medications and would continue to work with a professional in managing his medications.
“I think a $40,000, 10% bond would be sufficient to ensure that he complies with the (bail) conditions and appears at court and abide by any conditions and no-contact orders that the court would have in place, as well,” she said.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, asked the judge to keep bail at $100,000.
“This is a sexual assault in the first degree, a Class 2 felony,” Kiernan said. “I think the (probable cause) affidavit lays out the facts in this case. I think the bond as currently set is appropriate for the charge.”
Kube kept Hood’s bail at $100,000, so he must post 10% of that, or $10,000, to get out of jail.
Hood faces up to 50 years in prison if he is convicted. He was ordered to appear in court next on Monday, Aug. 28.
Others appeared before Kube for sentencing on the following convictions:
Attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing a police officer, stalking
— Thomas A. Brizendine, 39, 308 N. Eighth St., 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 15 days served, $50 restitution, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Bradley R. Bussey, 59, 312 N. Ninth St., 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 6 days served, costs.
Revocation of probation on the convictions of possession of psilocybin, carrying a concealed weapon
— Antwyan S. Wright, 24, Omaha, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Probation violation on the convictions of attempted possession of methamphetamine, negligent child abuse
— Denise K. Cottrill, 42, 918 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 8, 24 hours’ community service, costs.
Revocation of probation on the convictions of attempted terroristic threats, negligent child abuse not resulting in injury
— Ramon A. Horne, 32, Madison County Jail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 143 days served, costs.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for arraignments and pretrials on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Jazz M. Buttaro, 35, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Melissa A. Divis, 42, 1307 Hendricks St., pleaded not guilty.
Delivery of cocaine
— Carlos Figueroa-Lara, 25, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under the influence, reckless driving
— Ronald A. Pitts, 67, 412 W. Northwestern Ave., did not appear but had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Terroristic threats — three counts, first-degree false imprisonment — two counts, possession of a destructive device, possession of methamphetamine, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, tampering with a witness
— Kelly J. Red Tomahawk, 37, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Burglary, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999) — three counts, theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more) — two counts, theft by receiving stolen property ($500-$1,499)
— Leobardo C. Saldana, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Driving during revocation
— Samuel T. Vice, 35, Genoa, pleaded not guilty.
Terroristic threats, assault with a bodily fluid against a public safety officer
— Daniel W. Vinson, 25, 1213 W. Madison Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Delivery of fentanyl — two counts, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of LSD
— Spencer D. Volden, 26, Orchard, pleaded not guilty to two counts of delivery of fentanyl. A motion to continue the pre-trial hearing on his remaining charges was sustained.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted possession of buprenorphine
— Derrick J. Phillips, 28, 816 Forest Drive, had a motion to continue his hearing sustained.