Jay Beltz won’t ever forget the “smack” he felt when he was struck on his motorcycle by an oncoming van on the morning of July 23.
It came out of nowhere, he said.
The crash caused Beltz devastating injuries, including a left leg so severely damaged that it required amputation below the knee; a broken right foot; and a fractured C2 or C3 neck bone that nearly left him paralyzed from the neck down.
Beltz’s physical condition forced him into a wheelchair, and he still has braces around his right leg and neck. But none of that is stopping the Norfolk man from attacking each day of rehabilitation with “all I’ve got.”
The 52-year-old was on his way to a physical therapy appointment to treat an ailing back caused by the toll of 30-plus years of work at Affiliated Foods and a never-stop lifestyle.
Beltz was westbound on his motorcycle along Norfolk Avenue near 27th Street when he was blindsided by a wave of impact.
An eastbound van driven by a Columbus woman had attempted to turn northbound on to 27th Street but failed to notice an approaching Beltz, striking Beltz and his motorcycle. The last thing Beltz remembered was lying in the grass about 30 yards from the point of impact.
“I don’t remember flying because I blacked out as soon as I was hit,” Beltz said. “When I woke up, I was by my bike and reached for my bag because I knew my phone was in it. I called Heidi (Beltz’s wife) and told her I had been hit by Casey’s right in front of the hospital. And I said, ‘Get here.’ ”
Once he set his phone down, Beltz said he remembered seeing a bunch of people in white coats and shoes running toward him. It was a group of Faith Regional Health Services employees who had heard the crash from inside, less than a block away.
He recalled them yelling instructions at one another not to move his head or neck. A few seconds after that, he said, he blacked out.
Family members of Beltz quickly learned of the crash and made their way to the scene.
When Heidi Beltz arrived, Jay was lying in a stretcher wearing a neck brace with his left leg wrapped up.
She was standing about 5 feet away from her husband for a short time when first responders told her they were taking Jay to the emergency room at Faith Regional.
Heidi said she had learned to always take photos or videos of an accident so that insurance companies would have more information to go off of when assessing damages. So after an ambulance transported Jay to the hospital, Heidi quickly took out her phone and recorded a short video of the scene.
After she took the video, Heidi walked toward her husband’s motorcycle and, as she got closer, she noticed a tan-colored “flap.” It was Jay’s heel.
“I thought, ‘We need to get this in the hands of a plastic surgeon so that they can reattach it,’ ” Heidi Beltz said.
JAY’S FAMILY gathered at Faith Regional, where they were situated in a waiting room near the trauma room. He and Heidi have five kids — Jade, Michael, Erika, Hannah and Sarrah — and 10 grandkids with another on the way.
Most of the family was in the waiting room when doctors said Jay’s injuries would require him to be life-flighted to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Heidi said she and each of their kids got to say a few words to Jay as he was being readied to be life-flighted.
“They (Jay and Heidi’s kids) told him he was going to be OK,” Heidi said. “I got to walk him out to the ambulance bay; halfway there they said that was as far as I could go. I touched his hand and said, ‘I love you.’ ”
Once at UNMC, Heidi said, dozens of doctors were working on her husband. There was a group of lead surgeons in different specialties, she said, and each surgeon had a team of six to 10 people, all treating Beltz.
Doctors spent a couple of hours treating Jay before the family was able to receive any update. They already had placed a rod in his left femur and were attempting to clean out a large amount of debris that had entered his leg during the crash.
Doctors had struggled to elevate Jay’s extremely low blood pressure, which made any type of operation risky.
That’s when a doctor told the family there was too much grass and gravel, and too much damage to Jay’s left leg to save it.
Heidi started crying, she said, when doctors gave her the papers to sign to approve the amputation of Jay’s left leg.
“I was saying ‘OK,’ but in the back of my head, I don’t think I was comprehending everything that was going on,” Heidi said. “I had to make those life-changing choices. I didn’t want to, but I had to.”
Doctors used about 10 units of blood within hours of Jay’s arrival at UNMC.
Jay didn’t wake up until about four days later. He had been intubated and was on several different medicines. He was retaining so much fluid, Heidi said, that his body was all swelled up and his eyes “looked like they were going to pop out.”
The first thing Jay asked when he woke up, she said, was whether the accident was his fault. Heidi had tried to explain what happened, but it was a couple of days before Jay began to fully understand what transpired.
Once Jay was alert and awake, the recovery began.
He spent about 10 days at UNMC before being moved to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, where he underwent intense rehab.
It included several hours a day of exhausting labor — some days that were harder than others. But Jay knew the importance of putting everything he could into recovery.
“I said, ‘Bring it. I’m going to give it all I got, and I’m going to kick it in the butt,’ ” he said. “I won’t let this deter me.”
He’s done exactly that, according to his family.
“He’s worked so hard, and the positivity he’s done it with has just made us all really proud,” Jade said.
Jay said he’s leaned on his family, friends, doctors and nurses to help him make the progress he has.
“They’re the real heroes. I’ve got the best support system in the world, and I really don’t know how to thank everyone for what they’ve done,” he said.
JAY HAS a calendar that he marks off every day since the July 23 crash. He isn’t going to stop marking it, he said, until he walks again.
He has already made remarkable progress, having taken five steps on Sept. 1 at the Osmond General Hospital, and another 40 steps the next day.
“I broke down and cried when I took those five steps,” he said. “It was the first time I could take a step since the day of the accident. I’ve been told from the start that I’m going to be able to walk again, that I’m going to be able to do most of what I could before. But it’s just going to be different than everybody else.”
Jay was moved to Osmond on Aug. 30 following a nearly monthlong stay at Madonna. He’s working with physical therapists daily and hopes to be discharged in time to be in Norfolk when he and Heidi sign papers to take ownership of their “forever home” on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Norfolk home, he said, is already handicap accessible because of the Beltzes’ plan to live the rest of their lives at the house.
MOVING FORWARD, Jay will continue physical therapy and eventually be fitted for a prosthetic leg, he said.
Once he’s able to ride a motorcycle again, he said, he will.
“I really want to help bring awareness to motorcyclists,” he said. “Sometimes all people need is a reminder that motorcyclists are out there — to look twice.”
Jay said he also hopes to start a peer support group in Norfolk for amputees and give others a chance to tell others about their experiences.
The Norfolk man said he hasn’t spoken with the woman who was driving the van that struck him, he said. But if he spoke to her, he’d offer forgiveness.
“I’d tell her it’s OK. Accidents happen every day, and I’m not one to place blame on people,” he said. “That was a really difficult situation for her to be involved in, too.”
Jay and Heidi’s kids have organized a benefit to help with accruing medical costs. A silent auction at the O Lounge and a poker run will be Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. People also may purchase “Jay Beltz Ride to Recovery” T-shirts.
The benefit has already garnered numerous donations from local businesses and organizations, Jay said, something he and Heidi said they are “eternally grateful” for.
“It’s crazy because through all of this, we are so blessed because we’ve had so many people: Facebook friends, regular family and friends and the community just calling us, emailing us and sending cards,” Heidi said. “We want to thank family and friends who have helped out in so many different ways.”
It would be easy to be upset and have a mindset of, “Why me?” Jay said. But things like this, he said, have a purpose.
“I’m really lucky in a lot of ways. I was that close to never having a chance to walk again; my kids have been amazing; and I know I’m going to get to live my life again,” Jay said. “I know there’s a plan for me.”
* * *
Want to contribute to Jay Beltz’s benefit?
Those interested may order T-shirts by sending checks to P.O. Box 71, Hoskins, 68740 or through Venmo: @JayBeltzBenefit. A silent auction will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at the O Lounge, 1106 Riverside Blvd.