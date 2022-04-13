Scotland — famous for its rich Scottish culture, stunning natural landscapes and remarkable scenery — also is home of the Dinnie Stones, a pair of stones made of granite with iron rings affixed and a combined weight of 733 pounds.
On March 29, Norfolk’s Michael Calvert became the 182nd lifter and second Nebraskan to lift the Dinnie Stones after he did two lifts: Straddle lift and side-by-side lift. He is one of 30 people who have completed the straddle lift.
“It was great — I’ve been training for it for so long, and I traveled halfway around the world to get there,” said the 33-year-old Calvert, who played football and competed in track at Norfolk High.
As part of his training, Calvert built his own gym at home, where he began to work out by lifting different weighted stones.
“I started collecting natural big stones, and I started practicing, wondering if I could work all the way up to 733 pounds,” Calvert said.
Over the next two years, Calvert continued to work out four times a week, working on his grip and specifically training on lifting heavier stones.
As Calvert got stronger and perfected his technique, Calvert wanted to put himself up to the biggest test, lifting the Dinnie Stones in Scotland.
At the end of March, Calvert traveled to Scotland, by himself, to accomplish this task.
“The whole goal was to go out there and lift the Dinnie Stones,” Calvert said. “Everything after that was an icing on the cake.”
Calvert got into powerlifting shortly after high school.
About four years ago, the Norfolk native stepped it up a notch and started competing in the Highland Games around the Midwest.
The Highland Games are known for their unique sporting and athletic events, many of which involve throwing and lifting. The games may include tossing the caber and participating in hammer throw, shot put, weight for height and tug o' war.
“I got into Highland Games through someone I met in powerlifting and, when I started winning, it then took off,” Calvert said.
In 2020 as the Highland Games around the country were getting canceled, Calvert turned his focus to a new adventure: Being able to lift a Dinnie Stone.
Before coming back to the United States, Calvert was able to enjoy the rest of his trip by lifting more manhood stones and traveling to see numerous castles while also getting to meet the 2021 World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman.
“In the six days I was there, I put on about 1,200 miles on the car,” Calvert said. “Scotland was great. I definitely want to make it back there someday.”
Now that the Highland Games will return in 2022, Calvert will get his chance to compete again and work his way up to becoming a professional.
But Calvert said he wants to lift the Dinnie Stones again.
“I just want to continue to lift these stones they can trace 700 years ago,” Calvert said. “It’s really cool.”