A man accused of trying to kill a Norfolk woman on Monday was charged Friday with attempted first-degree murder and four other crimes.
Wayne Hackel, 36, was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home, assaulted her and made repeated statements to police that he was going to kill her.
In addition to attempted murder, Hackel was charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, assault by strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.
About 10:40 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of West Michigan Avenue after a man called police saying he had just kicked in a window, according to an affidavit.
Officers found an apparently animated Hackel sitting on the front porch of the home. Carrying a bottle of liquor, police said, Hackel left the porch, set some of his personal items in the front yard and began explaining what had happened.
Hackel told officers that he had busted a window to his girlfriend’s home, entered the residence and assaulted the woman inside. Police said Hackel told them that what had happened was attempted murder. The affidavit states that a window on the front side of the house was broken.
The victim, meanwhile, had driven to the police station to get help. She told an officer that Hackel had broken into her home, assaulted her and placed his hands on her throat, making it difficult to breathe.
The woman also alleged that Hackel grabbed a pair of scissors and held them over her in a threatening manner, making statements that he knew how to use the scissors to hurt or kill the woman.
Hackel at the time was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges and transported to the Norfolk police station. While en route to the station, police said, Hackel again said that one of his charges would be attempted murder.
At the police station, Hackel reportedly continued to make unsolicited statements after waiving his Miranda rights.
He allegedly told police that he threw the victim on the floor toward a chair in a living room. Hackel also said he smashed the woman’s phone so she had no way of calling for help, as well as saying he was going to kill her, police said.
“I was going to kill that (expletive), let’s be real,” he allegedly told police.
The victim, Hackel said, fought back and kicked him in the groin area. Hackel also told an officer that it wasn’t the first time he had assaulted the victim and it wouldn’t be the last time, the affidavit said.
On Tuesday, County Judge Donna Taylor signed an order finding probable cause for Hackel’s arrest. Taylor set Hackel’s bond at $250,000, 10% of which is required for release.
The four felonies and one misdemeanor Hackel is charged with carry a total punishment of up to 107 years in prison if he is convicted. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.