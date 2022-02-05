Norfolk Junior High students have created a podcast, the “Panther Pawzcast,” as a part of a yearlong elective class.
The podcast allows students to gain more experience with emerging media.
Jennifer Showalter, a teacher at Norfolk Junior High, runs the class that produces the podcast. Showalter said she was inspired to start a podcast with her students after she went to a professional development seminar.
“The gentleman who spoke to us told us that if we don't talk about the positive things that are happening in our schools, that someone else is going to tell our story for us,” Showalter said. “That really struck me and was a big part of the motivation for starting the podcast.”
Students in Showalter’s eighth grade class said they were excited about how the podcast was going.
“It's actually really fun and easy to come up with ideas for it,” said Kamryn Watson, a student in Showalter’s class.
Another student, Monique Holtz, said the class allows her to be self-sufficient.
“I enjoy it a lot. It's really fun,” Holtz said. “You get to be creative and independent.”
Showalter said the students are put into pairs of two for the podcast episodes. Students then use GarageBand to do the voice-overs and editing for each episode. One student, Easton Humphrey, even mixed the music for the podcast series.
“They're getting a lot of exposure to things,” Showalter said. “And now with the podcast, they're writing the scripts and they are creating that content. And these are all very marketable skills for things that they could be doing in the future.”
Showalter said the students usually add in something relevant to the day in the episodes as well. In Friday’s episode, students discussed the Winter Olympics. The episodes are posted on Spotify, Apple Music and the school’s Twitter page. Episodes usually last around one to two minutes.
According to Showalter, students in her class also work on JH News, which is posted online.
“I figured out I could probably get my voice out because I'm kind of an introvert,” said Brian Villa, a student in Showalter’s class. “I don't really like talking to people. So I just thought it could get me out.”