Norfolk High School students and fishermen Taylor Wagner and Ryder Kahny and their captain, Dave Abler, were on the cusp of achieving their goal of qualifying for nationals.
The season — which consists of five tournaments — was on the line as the trio waited in anticipation at the TBF Nebraska Tournament Trail in Ogallala to see if they were one of the two teams that qualified. Ultimately, it came down to the smallest of margins.
The young fishermen won by a single point at the tournament — which was held at Lake McConaughy — and that propelled them to take first place overall.
“We didn’t think we had a shot at first place,” Abler said. “We were shooting for second place because the top two teams qualify for nationals.”
Wearing similar blue, white and gray camo hoodies with their names emblazed on them, the high school students and their captain will compete at nationals, which is from Tuesday, June 20, through Saturday, June 24, on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Around 300 teams across the U.S. and parts of Canada will take place.
The upcoming competition’s size will be new for the fishermen and their captain as their tournaments usually see boats in the teens range.
“We want to place as high as we can,” Wagner said of the team’s goal at nationals. “We want to try and get some scholarship money.”
The team won’t be done fishing at nationals just yet.
Wagner and Kahny also won the Nebraska B.A.S.S. Nation State High School Tournament, which qualified them for nationals next year.
“It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Kahny said. “We’ve been fishing for a few years, and this has always been the goal. We made it happen this year. It’s really been a dream come true.”
Kahny previously qualified for the nationals under the junior division in 2019. Abler said the nationals junior division isn’t quite as big in scale compared to the high school level.
Abler couldn’t be happier for the boys. As a longtime fisherman, Abler wanted to teach his knowledge of angling to the younger generation. He was able to do so through his work at Nucor, where one of his coworkers happens to be Kahny’s father.
“It’s something I love to do. I love bass fishing,” said Abler, who’s been coaching Kahny for six years while Wagner joined a few years later. “I wanted to pass on my knowledge and skills to the kids. I like seeing boys like (Wagner and Kahny) doing what I love to do. We have a great time in the boat.”
The two fishermen are thankful for Abler. They said his knowledge of the sport has been indispensable.
Abler said he’s looking forward to giving the two students a unique experience.
“I’m lucky to have two great kids in the boat with me,” Abler said. “Not a lot of boys have the opportunities that these two will have in the next few weeks. I’m excited to go. I know the boys are excited. It’s going to be a fun trip.”
Abler also noted the team’s success is a credit to sponsors CalmWater Financial, Nucor, Farm Valley Bank and Custom Sports. He added that their backing had allowed the team to compete in these various competitions.