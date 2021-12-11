A comedy, horror and musical were jam-packed into one with Norfolk High School’s one-act of “Evil Dead: The Musical.”
But the comedic timing and singing were not what caught the judges’ eyes on Friday. Instead, Norfolk High won the outstanding technical crew award while finishing fourth in the Class A play production competition.
“Evil Dead: The Musical” featured the use of stage props such as breakaway glass, strobe lights, masks and fake blood. The story is derived from the original horror movie, “Evil Dead,” which was released in 1981.
Abigail Chambers, a junior at Norfolk High, said she is proud of her performance in the musical.
“I love the character that I got to play because she was super quirky. I think I played her well because I was able to bring it (the character) out,” Chambers said.
Chambers, who played Scout in the musical, had previously been part of ensemble casts. Although this marked her first time playing a lead role, Chambers said she adjusted well to the stage props.
“This is my first show where I had to use a mask as a prop. So that was all kind of new to me, but it was pretty easy to adjust,” Chambers said.
The cast used masks to show when a character had been turned into a zombie. The students also used fake blood, a fake hand and breakaway glass to jazz up the fight scenes.
The musical follows Ash (Marlee Weidner) and her friends on their school break. After finding “The Book of the Dead” left by a professor, strange things start happening on the vacation. Eventually, Ash loses her hand and replaces it with a chainsaw to fix the undead. Multiple fight scenes and musical numbers ensue, ending with Ash being the only survivor in her friend group.
Taryn Retzlaff, the director for “Evil Dead: The Musical,” was proud of her students’ production.
“They went out and gave their best performance of the season,” Retzlaff said.
The Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk was nearly sold out for Norfolk High’s performance Friday morning.
Gretna High School won first place in the Class A NSAA play production championship with its performance of “Confessions of a Dirty Blonde.” Gretna also won for outstanding male actor with performer Charles Sams.
“Confessions of a Dirty Blonde” is a one-act comedy that is set in the 1960s. It’s centered on a famous woman, Lillian, who is hiding a secret.
Malcolm High School took second place with its one-act “The Golden Cap” and also had an outstanding performer, Hanna Maddox.
1. Gretna High School: “Confessions of a Dirty Blonde”
2. Malcolm High School: “The Golden Cap”
3. Lincoln High School: “Dark Road”
4. Norfolk High School: “Evil Dead: The Musical”
5. Kearney High School: “Aunt Leaf”
6. Lincoln East High School: “James and the Giant Peach”
Here are the Class A results:
