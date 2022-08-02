It took nearly two years for Karlie Clinch and Victoria Clinch to get to the other side of the world.
Now that they have returned from their three-week adventure to do humanitarian work in the East African country of Uganda, the Norfolk cousins say they can’t wait to go back.
The recent high school graduates — Victoria from Norfolk and Karlie from Norfolk Catholic — announced their plans to embark on the mission in the middle of their junior year. They began raising funds to go to the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement in Uganda with a group called Love Africa Mission.
They planned to work at the Coburwas Primary School with the CIYOTA Foundation in the summer of 2021 but, two days before their planned departure, they received a phone call from the group’s leader who offered strong caution about their plans and gave them an option to delay.
“He’s like you’re more than able to go, but it’s dangerous over there right now,” Karlie said. “War was still going on, and COVID was spiking like crazy.”
After weighing the risks and talking it over with their parents, Karlie and Victoria opted to be among the 15 people in their group of 30 who decided to stay home. But it was a decision that broke both of their hearts.
“I shunned everybody for three days,” Karlie said. “I bawled my eyes out.”
Victoria said she, too, was devastated by the turn of events, but they both slowly came to accept that perhaps the delay was a matter of divine intervention.
“Maybe this is God’s plan, telling me I need to reconsider when I was going,” Victoria said.
Karlie said the delay forced her to work even harder on fundraising for their next opportunity to go. When the time to depart for the summer 2022 mission finally arrived, they both were in a state of disbelief.
“It felt like it was so far away,” Victoria said. “Then two weeks before, it was like, ‘Can you believe it? Two weeks from now, we’re going to be in Africa?’ ”
In June, the Clinch cousins were joined by Charley Kienbaum of Norfolk and Abbie Seymour of Chadron as they departed for their mission in Uganda
Their task when they arrived simply was to build relationships with the nearly 200 secondary-grade students and 800 primary-grade students. That job, they said, was not difficult.
“In the primary school, there’s some classes that have 97 kids in each class,” Victoria said.
“And there’s not a kid in that class that does not love you,” Karlie added with a smile. “They just want to give you a hug.”
The Clinches said they were struck by the sheer joy of the people they met, especially in contrast to the absolute poverty in which they lived.
“They love to express themselves, they do,” Karlie said. “Over here in America, we would be embarrassed to express ourselves in front of friends, but they love to do it.”
“The joy on their faces and their love for God and their faith — the kids will wake up at 6:30 a.m. to walk to school,” Victoria added. “They walk 2 miles to go worship in the morning. They sing and dance and pray before they start their day, which is so cool.”
The joy in their worship, they added, could be heard from far away.
The cousins said they felt blessed because they had the opportunity to work so closely with the children in the settlement. The original group — those who went in 2021 — were not able to stay anywhere near the school or the settlement, reaffirming the girls’ belief that God had a hand in the delay.
“They never got to actually spend that time with the kids,” Victoria said of the original group.
The experience they received opened their eyes to the stark differences between their lives here and life for those who live in absolute poverty.
“When I say they have nothing, I literally mean they have nothing but the clothes on their back,” Karlie said.
Victoria and Karlie spoke about the value placed on food among those who live in the refugee settlement. They were moved by one child, in particular, who on Fridays would save her porridge in a container to take home because she knew that was the only food she or her family would have access to until she came back to school on Monday.
“She doesn’t board at the school, so that’s her family’s meal for the weekend,” Victoria said. “Every cup she saw that wasn’t empty, she would stick her finger in it and eat whatever was left so she could give the Thermos to her family.”
Another child — a small boy — wore the same threadbare clothing every day for the entire two weeks they were at the settlement, and he wore mismatched shoes that did not fit.
“I told my mom that everybody says they understand poverty, but you truly do not understand it until you see it with your own eyes,” Karlie said. “Everybody is so grateful for the things they have over there. We take so much for granted here in America.”
Now at home, the cousins say they are preparing to send book bags, school supplies, clothing and more to their group’s leader in North Carolina to be sent to the school.
And while they are preparing for their future — Victoria plans to study nursing, Karlie is following her father’s footsteps in agriculture — neither can contain their excitement for the next opportunity to return.
“We want to go back next summer for a month,” Victoria said.