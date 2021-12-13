An 8-year-old Norfolk girl is doing her part to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas season.
Raelynn Terveer, a student at Christ Lutheran Elementary School, is organizing a canned food drive as part of her “I Can” platform to give back to the community.
“I’m going to be bringing boxes (to various locations), and we’re going to be putting food in them,” she said. “It’s going to be like a food drive, and on Dec. 18, we’re going to take those and give them to the Salvation Army.”
Raelynn’s drive for giving back started after she became involved in doing pageants, an endeavor she became interested in after talking to a friend who had done pageants. Raelynn said she begged her mother, Lindsie Terveer, to let her participate.
“Me and my mom were talking about it for a little bit, and then I’m like, ‘Mom, can I do pageants — please, please, please?’ ” Raelynn said. “A couple of years later, I won a title.”
Raelynn was named 2021 Princess of America-Miss Midwest Ambassador and recently was awarded the new title of American’s Elegant Miss 2022 Nebraska Junior Preteen. More importantly, Raelynn said her involvement in pageants has helped her grow an interest in helping people.
“It’s teaching me to be kind to others and also to have fun no matter what you do,” she said. “It’s also really good to be a good sport.”
Raelynn’s mother, Lindsie, said the development of “I Can” was part of a community service platform for her daughter’s pageant participation.
“What she started doing was collecting cans from family and friends,” Lindsie said. “She would get cans from parks and ditches and stuff, and she would take those cans and recycle them for money.”
Raelynn also removed the tabs from the empty cans she recycled. The tabs were donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Omaha. She donated the money she collected to the Cans for Canines program at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, the organization from which she adopted her gray tabby cat, Chloe.
“I am just this big animal lover,” Raelynn said.
So far, she has donated about 25,000 tabs and more than $300 to the animal shelter, she said.
Lindsie said for the Christmas season, Raelynn came up with the idea to expand the “I Can” platform to collect canned goods for the Salvation Army. She and Raelynn have worked with both Norfolk Hy-Vee locations, Lou’s Thrifty Way and Christ Lutheran Church to provide a place at the entrance where the community can donate canned goods to her cause.
“We’re going to have food boxes at the entrance,” Lindsie said.
The boxes of food then will be donated to the Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 18, to help people who are in need. Raelynn also will be at the Salvation Army from 1 to 3 p.m. that Saturday to collect canned goods, pop tabs and pop cans, which will be donated.
Lindsie said those who are interested in helping with the cause may contact Raelynn at Pageant.Raelynn@gmail.com for more information.
Raelynn said she’s excited to be able to help.
“Honestly, I hope that I just help a lot of people and make sure everyone is OK and make sure everyone is not going hungry no matter what,” she said.