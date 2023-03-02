There is something about laugh-out-loud community theater that’s just good for the soul. That said, if you’re a fan of family-friendly comedy performed on the live stage, make plans to attend the Norfolk Community Theatre’s presentation of “Leaving Iowa,” a play written by Tim Clue and Spike Manton.
The play tells the story of a middle-age writer, Don, on a journey to his grandparents’ home to spread his father’s ashes. When he finds that the homeplace has been replaced by a grocery store, Don sets out to find the perfect final resting place for his father, revisiting his own childhood memories along the way.
Director Brittney Lechner has assembled a cast that delivers with theatrical chemistry and keeps the laughs coming.
“Everybody works very well together and I would say that our group has become like family,” Lechner said.
“Leaving Iowa” is the third play Lechner has directed for the community theater. As a student at Northeast Community College, she directed a children’s production, and then in 2015, she directed the theater’s rendition of “The Nerd.” She also coaches one-act play production in Stanton.
After a few years away from the Norfolk theater, Lechner was asked if she would be interested in directing again, and she embraced the opportunity.
Lechner plans to stay involved with community theater after this production concludes and may even audition to join the cast of an upcoming show.
Starring in the performance are Ben Temple, Tyrel Whalen, Holly Stanley and Laurel Schaffler, who deliver a sidesplitting and oftentimes heartwarming performance.
Temple, who is starring in his second performance for the theater, said his involvement has been a great way to build connections in the community. His portrayal of Don in “Leaving Iowa” is both relatable and poignant.
“This is a very warm community and a close-knit community. I’ve also noticed how much people appreciate the community theater,” Temple said.
He added that this cast is the best he’s seen in his experience with the theater.
“I’m working with a lot of these people for the first time, and I feel like our cast is probably the best that I’ve seen for this production. The natural dynamic, especially within the family, is really great.”
Playing the role of Uncle Phil, John Boeshart is enjoying his first experience with community theater.
“It’s a good experience. I’m meeting new friends, and this is living outside my box.”
Boeshart said he plans to participate in at least one performance per year looking ahead.
Beyond the laughter, “Leaving Iowa” leaves the audience with a strong sense of family connections and the importance of embracing our memories.
The community theater in Norfolk started in 1964, with its original performance of “A Thurber Carnival” being performed by a group of citizens looking for more entertainment option in the community. For 50 years, the theater has been delivering top-notch performances and entertaining audiences young and old.
Performances of “Leaving Iowa” will run Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5. Tickets or theater memberships may be purchased by visiting www.ncttheatre.org.