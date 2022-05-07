Some would say that Norfolk Catholic High School student Eli Pfeifer is good at everything he tries.
Pfeifer, who is graduating from high school this weekend, has been involved in almost every kind of activity throughout his Norfolk Catholic experience.
“I've been around the block for activities,” Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer is the vice president of his class, president of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and involved with the National Honor Society. He also participates in school musicals and multiple sports. This spring, he also was crowned as the prom king.
“He just likes to be around people,” said Kevin Manzer, the director of spiritual formation at Norfolk Catholic. “He's active. He likes to see how good he can be in a lot of different areas. I mean, he's like a Swiss Army knife of a Norfolk Catholic kid.”
However, it hasn’t always been a smooth ride for Pfeifer.
Around 10 years ago, one of Pfeifer's older brothers, Isaac, was injured during a Norfolk Catholic football game.
“He said it was a textbook tackle,” Pfeifer said. “He went in and he was a middle linebacker on a wide receiver. And he went into the tackle, and I don't know — he just landed wrong, or the guy landed on him.”
Isaac had to be life-flighted to Omaha. And a decade later he still can’t feel his legs, Pfeifer said.
“Right at the beginning, it was really difficult,” Pfeifer said. “I was in third grade when it happened. So it was all really different to me. I didn't know anything that was going on. I just knew that Isaac was hurt, and I couldn't do anything to help him.”
Despite the family’s initial struggle with Isaac’s accident, Manzer said the family adjusted to the circumstances.
“And the message that I always got from them was, life is all about how you respond to events that are outside of your control,” Manzer said.
According to Pfeifer, his family has been a great support system for him. He’s the youngest of five children, who all attended Norfolk Catholic High School as well.
“Through all the problems that we've had, we've always been there for each other,” Pfeifer said.
Manzer said Pfeifer’s parents, Becky and Neil, have always emphasized the importance of family.
“So him being the youngest. … He's been with his family just at home for the longest time, and I think that's allowed him to see his other siblings grow up,” Manzer said, “seeing them go through a lot of different stages in life.”
“And he's very observant. He's really smart. So I think it's allowed him to really take in all of their experiences, and that's helped show him how important family is.”
Now, Pfeifer plans to attend Wayne State College after graduating. He hopes to major in business administration, he said.
According to Pfeifer, his father, brother and uncle have all worked in the business administration field.
It’s sort of the family business, he said.
“It's just throughout all my life, family has always been the most important,” Pfeifer said. “When I go to bed at night, I pray and I tell God, thank you for my family, because they're just special.”