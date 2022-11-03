Don Wisnieski sees fireworks and drones as one side of the same coin.
Wisnieski has expertise with both. He played with fireworks as a child before leading Norfolk’s annual Fourth of the July fireworks show to now being the co-owner and founder of Fantasy Drone Shows.
“When you do a fireworks show, you’re putting something (like shapes),” said Wisnieski, who’s run Norfolk’s Big Bang Boom since the 1990s. “You entertain in the sky. When I was a kid, we played with fireworks. We were entertained by fireworks. … Being in that fireworks arena, what is the next thing? It’s drones.”
Wisnieski learned of the drone light shows through Ted Kallhoff with J&M Display, which supplies Wisnieski with fireworks for Big Bang Boom.
He said Kallhoff — who also co-owns Fantasy Drone Shows — learned businesses are wanting to utilize drones for their festivities.
Kallhoff said he’s been quite interested in such an enterprise after seeing the machines in action at the Olympics.
“With this new technology, literally with these live shows, (they) have unlimited potential,” he said. “… It made sense to get involved in this as well as the fireworks because they all go together.”
Fantasy Drone Shows uses up to 160 machines — which are computer-run — for a show, Wisnieski said. They are laid out in a grid and are tested before a performance, he added.
“You push just one button, and you stand back and you watch the show go,” Wisnieski said. “It does your show, but it does what you have told it to do. … There’s a landing sequence, and they all come back right back to their spot where they started from.”
Although the company was created last year, Fantasy Drone Shows held its first shows about three months ago.
Since then, Wisnieski and Kallhoff have held shows in Las Vegas, Kansas City, Papillion, St. Louis and Biloxi, Mississippi, in addition to Iowa. On Wednesday, they hosted a show at Westside Elementary School to celebrate the school’s Blue Ribbon Award.
“It’s been taking off,” Wisnieski said.
Wisnieski said the drones are an ideal addition to fireworks. They’ve done a hybrid show in Mississippi, where they had fireworks and drones — along with music — going at the same time. The machines also can be alternatives for fireworks if the climate is too dry, he added.
“Fireworks can be limited,” he said. “With drones, there’s no fire or explosion. They come up, come back down. You can use them over and over again. (Drones) are the alternative or addition to fireworks.”
Residents can see the show in action later this month during the Hometown Holidays Festival on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in downtown Norfolk. The drone show will start at 8 p.m., following the Christmas event, which is from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
“(The drone light show) is a very, very cool thing,” said Scott Buss, who is helping to organize the festival. “It’s a kind of a new thing that not a lot of people have seen yet. There are a lot of things that you can do with it. It’s a very cool show. They’ve done a bunch of shows all over the U.S. already.”
Fantasy Drone Shows hasn’t started the Christmas show yet, but Wisnieski said he expects the usual Yuletide images — like Santa Claus — will decorate the night sky.
“This one here will be the first one where we really do that’s open to the public,” Wisnieski said. “We're excited to be able to show Norfolk what this technology has to offer.”