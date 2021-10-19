The sentiment of a famous American industrialist was echoed by longtime Norfolk business owner Jim Monk as his company celebrated its induction into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame on Monday morning.
“Henry Ford said take away my facilities, but don’t take away my people. If I can keep my people, I can rebuild it within a short period of time,” Monk said, paraphrasing the founder of Ford Motor Co.
Monk’s company — Norfolk Specialties — is a 43-year-old industrial machine and fabrication plant. Its aim to provide a clean, safe and stable environment for its employees was a factor in its selection as the 2021 inductee.
Sponsored by the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk, the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame was created five years ago to recognize the Norfolk and area businesses that deserve to be honored for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
The company’s longevity was noted by Jacob Arkfeld, senior adviser for First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk as he presented the honor at the company’s plant on North First Street.
“You created this from the ground up and 43 years later, here you are ...” Arkfeld said. “It’s incredible. Seven years away from a half century, that’s amazing. Hopefully (there are) many more years to come.”
Norfolk Specialties’ employees earned the lion’s share of credit as Monk accepted the company’s induction during the small reception. He noted the average length of employment for those who work at the plant is 15 years and, with that longevity, he added, comes a lot of value.
“In this business, people go to school and have training, but until you actually have the hours ... you don’t really start to get traction until you have some years under your belt and have some people to work with to learn the tricks,” he said. “The tricks of the trade are what get you going. These guys are very valuable.”
Monk said the “homelike” feel that some have mentioned at Norfolk Specialties is genuine because of that longevity, and he’s thankful for his employees’ dedication and effort.
“We have a really good crew, and we’re really fortunate,” Monk said.