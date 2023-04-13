On Easter morning, Max Blunck hatched a plan.
The 10-year-old Norfolkan decided on a whim that he wanted to give children in the community, who otherwise might not get one, an opportunity to hunt for Easter eggs. As the result of his efforts, Sunday became a lot more colorful and cheerful for many residents in Norfolk.
“Some people didn’t have Easter egg hunts, so I just did it for them,” Max said.
With the blessing and help of his parents, Jacob and Chelsy Blunck, Max acquired a large bag of plastic Easter eggs from Walmart and stuffed them with prizes that fit the occasion — jelly beans and stickers. He then took all 200 eggs to Central Park, across from the Norfolk Junior High School, and hid them for others to find.
Word about the spontaneous hunt traveled quickly after his mother posted about his efforts on a local social media exchange site and invited members of the community to come out and find the eggs her son had hidden. Hundreds of people reacted favorably to the post; several offered words of encouragement and praise for his efforts.
Visitors began showing up at the park to hunt for the eggs. Many took more than one, Max said, and within a couple of hours, all of the eggs had been found.
Max — who is a fourth grader at Pope John Elementary School in Elgin — said the impromptu Easter egg hunt gave him a chance to meet a lot of new people, and he hopes it will help send the message of how important it is to be kind to one another.
Last Sunday’s hunt was not the first time Max has taken part in a random act of kindness. Last Thanksgiving, he and his family, which also includes older brother Hudson Napier, took meals to people in Neligh who had to work and weren’t able to get the holiday off. Max added that he expects there will be more kindness projects like this one in the future.
“He’s always been a people pleaser and wants to help other people be happy,” Chelsy Blunck said of her son. “It was for a lot other kids. Sometimes they don’t get to have Easter egg hunts, and his idea was to make their Easter better.”