There’s a new opportunity for artists in Norfolk.
The city council established the Norfolk Public Arts Council to bring public funding to local artists.
The goal of the arts council is to invest public funding into new and existing arts projects, city council member Frank Arens said.
“We’re going to try to create an environment where we’re going to be able to potentially educate and encourage some local artists. It’s not just artwork; this may include education, this may include exhibits,” he said. “I think we can provide an incentive for them to stay and be creative, and potentially start a business here. Communities thrive when there’s a strong art presence in community spaces, they just do.”
Seeing what other cities were doing also piqued the city council’s interest, Arens said.
“We did a few tours down in Omaha in some of their areas that I guess, if you will, had kind of a pretty vibrant art community and just explored what they had,” he said. “It just really seemed to spark an interest.”
From there, the city began discussing the issue with local groups that have funded art and artists in Norfolk, Arens said.
“They said, ‘We’ve been trying for a long time to get something going in Norfolk, this would be a great opportunity,’ ” he said. “This gave us an opportunity to maybe look at exploring some public funding for the arts.”
The pandemic is also partly responsible for the arts council. The city was able to invest $59,000 in the arts council because of funds from the CARES Act, Arens said.
Arens said arts bring economic benefits to communities.
“I think if we have a vibrant arts community, I think it keeps our residents here. I think it keeps their discretionary spending close to home,” he said. “I believe that eventually with a vibrant community, it’ll attract visitors to spend money here, and I think it’ll help the local businesses thrive. I think the arts council is set up to help invest into the city of Norfolk.”
But there are more than just economic benefits, Arens said.
“I think it’s just a nice way to encourage community cohesion,” he said. “If people have an expression of their art, other people will enjoy it.”
The arts also help improve a community’s image, Arens said.
“I think whether it’s art or music, when I go into communities and see what they have, I just think a lot more of that community. When you drive into it, I think you can see a community that’s well taken care of, because it’s beautiful,” he said. “I think it helps a community’s well-being, and I think it helps that economic vitality.”
The arts council will be made up of five members appointed by the mayor, Arens said.
“I think you’re going to see some representatives from local schools, from Northeast Community College, possibly Wayne State College,” he said. “I think you’re going to see a group put together that’s going to be pretty diverse.”