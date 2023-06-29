There is no room for assumption in wood carving.
Every piece of wood is different — in texture, in density, in pattern. In carving wood, no matter how many times he’s done it, Santiago Cal learns something new every time.
Cal, a multimedia artist, said that of the various media he’s worked with, wood carving has always stood out to him for that reason.
This summer, an array of Cal’s multimedia pieces can be found at the Norfolk Arts Center gallery. The exhibit is called “Sensitive to the Telling.”
Cal is filling in for another artist who was originally going to have work featured this summer. When Cal was asked to fill in, he gladly obliged and curated a collection of his works from the past couple of decades.
This summer’s featured works at the arts center include a variety of mediums and range from the early 2000s to the past couple of years. However, the pieces follow two main themes, Cal said.
The first theme is figurative exploration. Through his figures, Cal explores concepts of family, emotion and contemplation.
The second theme groups together culture, place and symbolism, specifically as it relates to Latin America.
Cal was born in Belize and lived there until he was 13 years old. Although Belize was relatively peaceful during his childhood, the same could not be said of surrounding countries.
"The violence around me had a profound impact on the way I see people, humanity and refugees,” Cal said.
Cal’s father has Mayan heritage, so Cal hopes his art can reflect that part of his identity as well.
In fact, the aesthetic of Cal’s pieces is often rooted in early architectural styles of Central America.
Cal has been interested in art since childhood. However, unlike the privileged, multimedia art classes of the United States, Cal participated in “craft sessions” during his time in Belize.
Artistic materials were not as readily available in Central America as they are in the United States. Still, instructors urged Cal to explore a variety of media, and he did.
“It was an extreme luxury when I came to America,” Cal said, emphasizing the difference between access to quality art education and the quality and quantity of materials.
His artistic processes expanded during his collegiate education. Aside from wood carving, Cal also creates pieces through stone carving, welding and installation, among other media.
Several of Cal’s works depict the human figure. However, Cal does not use photos of reference when it comes to creating human likeness. All figures are constructs of his imagination.
Additionally, his figures do not follow European influence.
“There’s a level of strength conveyed in European artwork,” Cal said. “My pieces still hold strength in their form, but the strength isn’t based in muscular anatomy.”
Lots of figures in artistic works are often heroic, Cal pointed out. However, he strives to depict the value of the ordinary person.
Cal’s figurative works possess what he terms an “honest vulnerability.”
“I like silence,” Cal said, explaining that many of his figures hold a position of rest or of sleep, evoking a feeling of vulnerability along with a sense of calm and openness.
Although Cal said he is happy to expand upon his creative processes and meaning behind his pieces, he hopes visitors to his exhibit walk away with questions and concepts to ponder.
“I hope there aren’t just answers,” Cal said.
For example, a sculpture that depicts two young individuals sitting on a bench provides the opportunity of personal perceptions of age, place and time. Viewers might interpret the characters differently based on their own experiences and adapt the scene to something in their own life, Cal said.
Many of Cal’s pieces are available for purchase. Prices are listed in the exhibit. Otherwise, they are listed as NFS — not for sale. There are a few reasons for that, Cal said.
Items might not be for sale because they are pieces Cal wants to hold on to, pieces that are not yet complete in his mind or pieces that he wishes to trade with other artists.
The Norfolk Arts Center gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cal’s work will be featured until Wednesday, Aug. 23.