Groups of students donned with backpacks, notebooks, band instruments — even the occasional Starbucks coffee — trickled into Norfolk High School early Thursday for the district’s first day of school.
But one item a lot of them didn’t have was a face mask, something that was once required for any Norfolk Public Schools activity because of the pandemic.
NPS has no plans of joining a growing list of Nebraska schools that are requiring masks indoors after the Centers for Disease Control issued a new face mask recommendation in early August.
Instead, masks will remain optional. The same goes for many other districts around the area, including Pierce, Madison, Battle Creek and Winside, whose first days of school are also this week.
Because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant, the CDC recently recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Public school districts in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island issued mask mandates following the new guidance. Most of the protocol changes also were based on local health department recommendations.
NPS’ optional mask policy is also based on a recommendation from Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department that was issued in May, saying that mask requirements are considered an individual’s responsibility, according to the NPS COVID plan.
The health department can’t issue mask mandates itself, said Gina Uhing, health director. If Elkhorn Logan Valley is asked for a recommendation, the department weighs guidance from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and CDC to “work with school officials to decide what will work best for them and their individual circumstances at hand.” Recommendations may include masking, she said.
“Any school wishing to do so would need to do so using the established procedures for setting and enforcing school policies — such as what Omaha Public Schools recently did,” Uhing said.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said she would continue to monitor the local positivity rates and track overall illness rates within the district’s schools. If the rates increase to a concerning level, Thompson said she would consult with Elkhorn Logan Valley and may recommend a temporary mask mandate.
“Although the CDC has recently recommended that schools require masks, Governor (Pete) Ricketts has said that Nebraska will not follow those guidelines and he expects schools to reconvene in-person without mask or vaccine requirements,” Thompson said.
Madison, Pierce and Winside public schools are all following a tiered COVID-19 plan, with guidelines based on COVID-19 risk. NPS and Battle Creek Public Schools have only one set of guidelines, though all are subject to change.
In Madison Public Schools, masks will be available upon request if the COVID-19 risk remains low, according to the district COVID-19 plan.
Masks wouldn’t be required until the district reached the “elevated” risk level. Superintendent Alan Ehlers is in charge of determining whether MPS is in the low, moderate, elevated or severe COVID-19 risk level.
“Members of the administrative team, along with our school nurses, will review information from the local health department, CDC and state to determine which risk level is required for the students/staff,” Ehlers said.
Winside and Pierce also have similar mask policies, with requirements starting in the “moderate” risk level.
Masks will be encouraged for those who are not vaccinated at Battle Creek Public Schools, much like NPS. Both districts also offer special face masks and bell covers for band.
All five school districts have varying protocols for other COVID-19 guidelines.
Battle Creek and NPS are both actively practicing 3-foot social distancing when possible. Winside is still having staff and parents complete daily symptom checks and is requiring exposure and quarantine guidelines.
NPS discontinued official symptom checks and encourages those who either come in contact with COVID-19 or have symptoms to stay home and get tested.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently released its own recommendations for schools, urging that getting vaccinated is the first priority for staff and students. Children under 12 years of age are still ineligible to receive a vaccine, and vaccination rates among 12- to 18-year-olds are low.
In an Aug. 10 update, UNMC's Dr. James Lawler said a common misconception is that youths aren’t at risk with COVID-19, even when it comes to the delta variant.
“What we are seeing in this trend is it is not just a huge proportion of patients admitted to the ICU with COVID, it is also a much younger demographic than we’ve seen previously,” Lawler said. “The rate of hospital admissions children ages 0 to 17 with COVID is also on a rocket ship trajectory going up across the country and is now higher than it was at any point in the pandemic.”