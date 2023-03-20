When Robert Haake reflects on this past robotics season, he doesn’t solely look at the awards the Norfolk-area team received. He was amazed at the collaboration his students wanted to make with the community and other teams.
Sure, this effort helped Rebel Robotics win state and regionals, but it also allowed the team to qualify for worlds. Also importantly, the robotics team won the Inspire Award, the top overall award that is given to the students who scored the strongest across all judged categories. The Inspire Award categories range from giving back to the community, mentoring other teams, growing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in the community and more, Haake said.
“The robot was awesome,” Haake said. “The kids did a ton of outreach this year, and that’s what really shined through with the robot.”
The team comprises Norfolk Catholic’s Emmett Haake (sophomore), Alec Foecking (junior) and Zachary Foecking (freshman) and homeschool students Charlie Henkel and Emily Miller (both seniors) and freshmen Nick Miller and Josie Vilkas.
The team will soon compete at the FIRST World Championship in Houston from Tuesday, April 18, through Saturday, April 22. The Rebels will be one of 192 teams competing, with about half of the teams being from the U.S. and the others coming internationally.
“There will be kids from Brazil, Europe and even some small Middle Eastern countries,” Robert Haake said. “That’s the cool thing about worlds. It’s still the competition (aspect), but it’s more of a celebration. You get to meet all these different kids and develop relationships. It’s a neat deal.”
Emmett Haake said he’s looking forward to representing Nebraska and Iowa at the worlds competition.
“It’s a huge honor for us,” he said. “We’re really grateful to compete at the level that we’re going to be competing at. We’re excited to see what we can do.”
Although the challenges are different every year, this time around, the students were tasked with creating a robot that could stack cones — roughly the same size as Solo cups — on PVC pipes, ranging from 1 to 3 feet high.
Emmett Haake said the pipes are spread around a 12-by-12 field where the robots attempt to stack the highest cone. If the team gets one four in a row, like in Connect Four, the students are rewarded bonus points.
The Rebels won more than regionals and state. The team also won the Mid-American Energy Leadership Award given to the team that best demonstrates leadership in its community, Robert Haake said.
Additionally, Emmett Haake was picked as one of four students from Nebraska and Iowa to be a finalist for the dean's list at the national level. Robert Haake said the FIRST dean's list award is given to the most outstanding secondary school students who achieve personal technical expertise, leading their teams and communities to increase awareness of FIRST and its mission.
Meanwhile, this isn’t Henkel’s first time going to a worlds competition. He previously qualified for the FIRST Lego League where he met folks from all over the world.
“You had all the different languages, and there were different flags hanging on the ceiling from every single different country being represented,” he said. “Like Emmett said, we’re representing Nebraska and Iowa on the world level.”
Robert Haake said having a well-rounded team helped the students qualify for worlds.
“It doesn’t matter if you win, what matters is what you learned,” he said. “And the team learned a ton this year. Winning is just the icing on the cake.”