In another unprecedented series of discussions and two resulting votes on Thursday night, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors again left Battle Creek residents wondering if a solution to the ongoing threat of flooding would ever be adopted.
The meeting left some members of the community questioning the board’s effectiveness as a whole.
“My question is, why does the board keep tabling this issue? You guys should be hammering on this thing … until you get a solution,” said Battle Creek resident Mark Westerman. “I’ve been doing this since 2007 … and now it’s 2023.”
Westerman said the longer the board delays taking action on solving the Battle Creek flooding problem, the more likely it is that more government red tape will get in the way.
“Quit dragging your feet … it’s 2023. This is ridiculous.”
During Thursday’s session, the board was due to consider authorizing Houston Engineering to complete a preferred alternative plan for addressing the flood issue. This plan would incorporate a dam and levee system working together to keep floodwaters out of the community, and it would be predominantly paid for by federal and state grant funding.
Instead of voting on the alternative plan, however, the board voted 8-7 to again delay a decision on the plan for 60 to 90 days. Unexpectedly, however, the board voted 13-2 to allow the completion of an original WFPO three-dam system proposal by JEO Consulting that had been previously rejected by the directors.
Completion of the study is a requirement per the terms of a 3-year-old federal grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS). Failure to complete the study could mean the NRD would have to repay the $500,000 in grant funds.
Initially, the board hired JEO to conduct a study to determine the best possible solution for stemming the floodwaters; however, when the JEO findings didn’t meet with the board's approval, Houston Engineering was hired to develop an alternative plan. Now, the board has reversed course in favor of completing the JEO plan, even though most board members are openly opposed to a dam structure as part of any flood proposal.
NRCS officials were on hand at the meeting and confirmed that the board’s current timeline for completion of the study is April 1, 2024. At that time, the NRD will either have to repay the grant funds or request another extension, which is not guaranteed to be approved by NRCS officials.
Because of the timeline involved for getting a study furnished and meeting federal requirements, the board voted to complete the JEO study, even though there is no guarantee that the study would be accepted by the NRCS. Additionally, for the study to be finally submitted to the NRCS for approval, board members would have to sign off on the study by attesting that they believed it was the best alternative for solving the flooding issue in Battle Creek.
Director Melissa Temple questioned those board members who were willing to vote for the JEO study, and subsequently sign off on it, while knowing fully well that they would never vote to approve it as a solution for Battle Creek.
“I cannot support this motion, because not one board member is going to vote to implement it,” Temple said, referring to the JEO study. “It’s not doing our due diligence or being good stewards.”
Temple said the $30,000 that it would cost to finish the JEO study would essentially be wasted because board members would never agree to the proposed plan.
“It makes me feel foolish to pass this, then do nothing with it. You’re going to have to sign your name to the document that says that you think this is a good idea. I don't know what your word is worth, but do you all plan on signing your name?” Temple asked.
Other Battle Creek residents were also on hand to express their frustration on the board's delay tactics on the issue.
Andy Hrabanek has lived in Battle Creek for 50 years and said the continued flooding has not only damaged his property, but has come at a great cost to his family.
“How many people here have had flooding at their place? How does it feel to come home and have your basement full of water? How does it feel to have your kids calling you in a panic saying, ‘... the water’s coming, Dad. What do we do?’ ”
Hrabanek said that in the last flood alone, his family was terrified and he personally paid more than $30,000 out of pocket to repair the damage caused by floodwaters.
“This is a responsibility laid down when the NRD was established. We need to do something … you guys need to do something.”
Battle Creek resident and veterinary medicine Dr. Marisa Brauer also challenged the board to take action.
“I worked 60 to 80 hours a week for the first 13 years of my career, and I don’t regret it. I did my job. … I took an oath to do my job,” Brauer said. “I’m just asking you guys please, do your job.”
Through frustrated tears, Brauer described the effects that the continued flooding has had on her family.
“Come to our houses and see what we’ve been through. I would appreciate it, because I’m tired of it.”
Brauer explained that the first time her home flooded, she was performing surgery on an animal when her husband called and told her that if she wanted to save the belongings in her house, she needed to get home right away.
“Put yourselves in our shoes. Have it be your daughter or your mother,” Brauer pleaded. “Thank God we live in this amazing community and we help each other, but we need you to help us.”
The board’s vote to again reopen the JEO study doesn’t solve the problem, but it does buy more time. After years of flooding and, most recently, months of continued delays by the board, however, time may be running out.