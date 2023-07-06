Lacy Kimes, president of the North Fork Area Transit Board of Directors, has provided an update on the transit organization and how the operation has been progressing since resuming limited services in March.
Kimes said that while there is a lot to be hopeful about, there are still challenges being addressed, most notably, the Nebraska Department of Transportation still has not provided critically needed reimbursement funds. As of now, NFAT is still waiting on reimbursements from January.
Kimes said that while transit officials have met all of the state’s requirements for having the needed funds reimbursed, the money still has not come.
“It’s very frustrating. We’re caught up to January. We had a transit finance committee meeting (last Thursday) morning, and that was one of the discussions was the reimbursements that we are supposed to be getting from the state,” Kimes said. “What a lot of people don’t understand is until we get the green light that January’s submittal for reimbursements is good to go, then we can start on February.”
Kimes explained that NFAT had submitted all of the needed documentation to the state DOT, and yet, there always seems to be something more that is required, which is holding up the funds.
“What’s even more frustrating is that we’ll get an email saying that everything looks great and that the reimbursements are moving ahead, and then we’ll get another email saying, ‘... Well, actually we said this was fine, but actually it’s not fine ...’ We do everything they tell us to do. Our mobility management team is very diligent,” Kimes said. “There are literally thousands and thousands of dollars that we are waiting to get reimbursed on, and we need that to keep moving.”
She added that the NFAT board was reaching out to state Sen. Robert Dover and Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning to see if they could help with the reimbursement process. To date, however, NFAT keeps paying the bills and keeps services running, while waiting for the state to make good on the reimbursement payments.
As of Monday, state DOT officials, including attempts to reach executive director Vicki Kramer, had not responded to numerous inquiries by the Daily News.
Kimes said it’s important to remember that the state requested that NFAT expand operations to begin with, and now it seems inconceivable that the state is holding up the needed reimbursement funding.
NFAT is providing about 570 rides per week through its TeleLift service. As members of the community get more accustomed to the transit vehicles moving again, the number of rides is expected to increase.
Kimes said that while the goal is for NFAT to expand its services, that cannot be accomplished without those badly needed state funds, or without continued local match dollars from donors in the community.
As to the other fundraising commitments from donors like the Johnny Carson Foundation, as well as many members of the community in Norfolk, those funds have been received and have been a lifesaver.
Since resuming services in March, NFAT officials have made great strides toward reorganizing their operation and laying the groundwork for a successful future, Kimes said. Several unneeded vehicles have been sold off, and internal staff has been streamlined to include only 14 full-time employees and a handful of part-timers.
The NFAT board is also hiring a new general manager to lead the organization going ahead. Kimes said that in the wake of the alleged theft of close to $1 million by former general manager Jeff Stewart, the board is taking its time and being careful about who the next leader will be.
“We set up among our board of directors a hiring committee specifically for that position. As the applications are coming in, they have a process ... for looking at all of them, running the required background checks ... and then deciding who will be doing the first round of interviews.”
Kimes said once a new general manager is selected, board members will be spending more time with that person in the beginning to ensure proper integration into the job and establishing clear expectations and accountability measures.
Kimes has pointed out that those accountability measures were in place before under Stewart but that they were simply not adhered to and that the former GM went to great lengths to mislead the board as to his financial activities.
Until a new GM is hired, state mobility management team consultant Corinne Donahue will be overseeing day-to-day operations with the help of current NFAT supervisor Miles Jenkinson.
Kimes said in the big picture, the mission of NFAT has not changed.
“Our goal is always to provide safe, affordable, reliable transportation. We want to make sure that we meet the need of the community, and we know, as a board, that the need for public transportation continues to rise all the time. That’s evident with our numbers,” Kimes said. “As the need is there, we hope to be able to continue to meet that need but, of course, as we add in more vehicles because we need more rides, that means adding more employees and the costs continue to go up.
“We can meet that need as long as the monetary support is there. That includes making sure we get that local match, too.”
On Sunday, Sen. Dover said in a brief statement that he fully supports the continued growth of NFAT and that he would continue to do what he could to help the organization move beyond any past difficulties and make important changes.