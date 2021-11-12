NEWMAN GROVE — A retired veterinarian, Vietnam War veteran and Newman Grove native was recognized for one more accomplishment on Thursday during the community’s annual Veterans Day program.
Dr. Raymond Anderson was given a big “thank you” and round of applause for the sculpture of a kneeling soldier he created that was recently placed at the community’s veterans memorial.
Anderson was retired from both veterinary work and sculpting when Charlie Borg called and asked if he would create a sculpture for the town’s memorial.
“He (Anderson) said, ‘You know I’m retired,’ ” said Borg, commander of Newman Grove’s American Legion Post and a Vietnam War veteran.
But Anderson promised to think about it, and when Borg called back, Anderson said, “I believe I can do that for you.”
Now, a year later, the soldier is kneeling in reverence to other veterans.
“I meant for him to show deep respect for all who have served,” Anderson said.
A member of the Newman Grove High School Class of 1959, Anderson served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, achieving the rank of captain. He and his wife, Joan, lived in Pierce for 25 years, where they operated a veterinary clinic.
Anderson retired from his practice in 1995, and the couple moved to Colorado in 2000. At the urging of his wife, he took up sculpting. He began by taking workshops and then honed his skills by practicing on small pieces before moving on to larger sculptures.
Anderson enjoys the challenges involved in his art, such as getting the “proportions right and the attitude correct,” he said. “But it’s gratifying to see the finished project.”
“I congratulate the American Legion and all who have contributed,” Anderson said. “I’m very honored to have been commissioned.”
He also thanked his family, but he gave the most glory to God “for giving me the ability to create this sculpture.”
Aaron Wyatt, a veteran of the Army and Army National Guard who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, also spoke at the program. He is originally from Albion and now lives in Battle Creek. Members of the American Legion Post 73 Color Guard presented the colors, and fifth grade students from Newman Grove Public Schools provided the music. The program was at the Newman Grove school.