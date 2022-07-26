Thanks to a recent partnership, a new attraction is rolling into Norfolk this year with the potential to bring in new visitors to the city.
The 30-seater trolley, made possible thanks to newly established cooperation with North Fork Area Transit, is part of the Visit Norfolk Area’s efforts to expand and improve the tourism experience for visitors to Norfolk, according to executive director Traci Jeffrey.
“Anyone that comes from out of town … they’re still tourists, and we want to make sure that they have a great experience,” Jeffrey said.
Jeffrey said the trolley, which went into service earlier this year, provides an easily accessible way to get around for visitors coming from out of town to attend conventions, weddings, class and family reunions or any other large-group events in the city.
“It’s the convenience of ‘Hey, I can just jump on this trolley and it’ll bring me downtown or wherever we choose to go,’ ” she said.
Available on a rental basis at a $550 base rate with an additional $44-per-hour charge, the trolley is also available for rental across Madison County and neighboring Pierce County, although Visit Norfolk Area marketing director Staci Wilken sees the trolley particularly as a new staple for the downtown scene in Norfolk.
“I think it really sets Norfolk apart from other communities that just have buses,” Wilken said. “Other than that, it’s just cute to see. Norfolk’s kind of a small town versus Omaha or Lincoln, but then you (can) go downtown and hear a trolley and it’s just kind of fun.”
The ease of access to businesses across Norfolk, especially in the downtown area, that the trolley provides also offers a clear boost to the local economy, Jeffrey said.
While the idea was around for some time, the actual execution for the trolley plan didn’t take shape until a recent partnership with the city’s public transit agency took off.
After taking over as executive director in 2016, Jeffrey said one of her first goals was to establish a transportation service for out-of- town visitors. The visitors bureau started by renting out vans to shuttle tourists around town, but Jeffrey always had higher aspirations for a more memorable experience.
It wasn’t until the rebranding of the city’s public transportation service as North Fork Area Transit and the January arrival of its current general manager, Jeff Stewart, that the idea really took off.
“When Jeff came along, we threw out this idea of a trolley,” Jeffrey said.
Within a couple of weeks, Stewart had found a decommissioned 20-year-old trolley out of California, purchasing and repairing it for $8,500, which he said was in stark contrast to the average retail price of $375,000.
Stewart said he’s excited to see the possibilities that the new attraction could unlock for the city.
“This will be a staple for the city of Norfolk,” he said. “As far as bringing folks in, I would drive 60 miles to go ride on a trolley, and I’m assuming I’m probably not the only person who would do that.”
Jeffrey said she’s even looking beyond the mere novelty of the ride to what it could provide for the city’s future.
She said it could even be a facilitator for other attractions in the city, such as taking tourists between hotels, restaurants or events going on in town, or even the white-water rapids being developed with the ongoing riverfront restoration project, where it would be capable of shuttling tubers up and down the river.
Ultimately, she said the trolley and partnerships between agencies like hers and Stewart’s, as well as across the entire community, represent a rapid trend of growth for the city.
“We just have a new energy level here … everybody is wanting to make things happen and working together, and I think that’s been a game changer,” Jeffrey said.
“It’s just going to be a domino effect of when (a project like the riverfront) is done, it’s going to be, ‘OK, what’s next?’ ”
Community engagement with the project hasn’t been lacking, either. With the official title of the trolley still yet to be decided, Visit Norfolk Area opened the naming process up to the public, and Jeffrey quickly found her desk flooded with a thick stack of suggestions from locals.
“We probably have over 50 names submitted,” she said.
* * *
