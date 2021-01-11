MADISON — Kristy Hallock always knew in the back of her mind that becoming a sheriff’s deputy would be a perfect fit for her, but she didn’t know how soon the opportunity would come.
An Alaska native who served 10 years active duty in the U.S. Air Force, Hallock became the fourth active female Madison County sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 18 after graduating from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.
She is now part of a department that has 33 certified deputies. Hallock said she’s honored to serve a department that “values public safety to the fullest extent.”
“I’ve met so many great people since I’ve been here,” she said. “We have great supervision, great direction, and we have a group that looks at everyone else as equals. You have to have that camaraderie in a field like this — seeing the stuff we see all the time.”
Before her certification as a sheriff’s deputy, Hallock completed a 16-week basic training course that included a physical readiness entrance test and several traffic and defense tactics courses.
Classes typically lasted from 8 a.m. until 5 or 6 p.m. every day, Hallock said, and she’d usually spend at least two hours a night studying outside the classroom.
“It was very grueling and taxing; I hadn’t been in high school or college in a long time, so learning how to study again was a new animal for me,” Hallock said. “It was very structured and very disciplined, and they’ve got a set way of doing things. Physically, it was strenuous and, being 50, it was a little more difficult for me than some of my 25-year-old counterparts.”
Because of COVID-19 guidelines, students at the training center were allowed to leave campus only on weekends, and masks were required outside of dorm rooms. Individuals who were exposed to the virus were sent home and tested and couldn’t return until testing negative.
“There was so much to learn and so much to overcome throughout the training process,” Hallock said. “But there was great structure there, and I really enjoyed the process; it prepares you extremely well.”
Law enforcement background
After her decade of service in the military, Hallock moved to Columbus, Ohio, and worked for the Franklin County clerk of courts in the domestic division for a year, before working for the county’s juvenile division for seven years.
She also served as a corrections officer at the Lancaster County Jail and worked for the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department before her work in Madison County. Hallock has worked at the Madison County Jail since May 2019.
Additionally, Hallock has a sister who has served as a deputy in Weld County, Colorado, for 25 years. Her husband, Dan, is a sergeant at the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and previously spent 10 years with the Norfolk Police Division.
“I knew that I always had the desire to do what I’m doing now,” Hallock said. “I had plenty of experience in other areas of law enforcement, and my hope was to someday do what my sister does.”
Women in law enforcement
Nationwide, women make up only about 11% of law enforcement officers in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Four of the 33 sworn members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are women.
Hallock said women shouldn’t shy away from pursuing an occupation in law enforcement simply because the field is made up mostly of males.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to show that we can do just as much, if not more, than our counterparts but still know our place,” Hallock said. “I want to put the message out there that just because you’re a female doesn’t mean you can’t do this job well.”
Improving public perception
A multitude of difficulties come with the job of working in law enforcement, Hallock said, such as long days, intense interactions and simply not knowing what’s in store each day.
But something that sits in the mind of nearly every law enforcement officer, she said, is the way that law enforcement is perceived in today’s society. Beating that perception is something she hopes to conquer.
“If somebody is caught breaking the law, people often look at us as if it is our fault for holding someone accountable, but what we want to do is help individuals who aren’t law-abiding get past that and become productive members of society. We aren’t out there looking to hurt people or their families. Our sole goal is to hold up the law and make our state a better, safer place for everyone to live.”
Hallock, who makes the hour-long drive from Plainview to Madison for work, said Madison County residents have welcomed her with open arms.
“There’s a sense of community throughout Madison County that’s really unique,” she said. “To serve as a deputy here, alongside so many people who look out for one another on a daily basis, is a real honor for me.”