Paul Hamelink never smoked anything — not one puff — until he was 49 years old.
Growing up, he had a favorite uncle who smoked cigars, and he always said if he would ever smoke anything, it would be cigars. But it wasn’t until Hamelink was working on a project in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with several cigar smokers that he partook for the first time.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Now, Hamelink and his wife, Sandra, are the owners of Paul’s Cigar Lounge, which opened in Hastings in 2015 and in downtown Norfolk in August of this year. The lounge in Norfolk — located at 104 N. Third St. — recently celebrated its grand opening with a variety of events, culminating with hosting the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours last Wednesday.
“We’ve had great success so far,” Hamelink said of the Norfolk location.
Part of that success could be attributed to the knowledge the Hamelinks gained through opening their first cigar lounge in the Clarke-Buchanan building — one of downtown Hastings’ oldest structures — seven years ago.
“It was really a business decision,” Hamelink said of the decision to open a cigar lounge.
Hamelink said he and his wife were interested in opening some type of business in downtown Hastings and decided on a cigar lounge after weighing a variety of options.
“We knew it would be a really cool space with the exposed limestone and brick, but there were a couple of issues,” Hamelink said of the building. “We couldn’t do food there because it was garden level, and we couldn’t vent the kitchen. Hastings didn’t need another coffee shop.”
Hamelink said he knew there was a market opportunity for a place that served fine cocktails and whiskey, but the building also included a bank vault that couldn’t be removed and needed to serve a purpose.
“How do you make a bank vault into a revenue-generating space? Well, you turn it into a humidor,” he said.
Back when the Hastings location opened, the state’s only other cigar lounges could be found in Lincoln and Omaha. While some might consider it a niche market, Hamelink said it’s bigger than one might think, and those who don’t smoke come in for the whiskey, cocktails and the experience.
“It’s not just a product,” Hamelink said. “Cigars are an event.”
But the opening of the Hastings location also came at a time when the Nebraska Legislature was grappling with how to reconcile the operation of cigar lounges with the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act that took effect in 2009.
“The law, when it was originally created, made an exception for retail cigar shops or cigar bars, which meant you had to have a liquor license,” Hamelink said. “It was found to be unconstitutional in 2014, when we were in the process of opening in Hastings.”
Hamelink said business for cigar bars remained in limbo until early in 2015 when the governor signed emergency legislation to make smoking in cigar lounges legal again. But there are a lot of rules for cigar lounges to follow because of that legislation.
“We are not a bar,” Hamelink said. “We’re a retail cigar shop. There are a lot of requirements to being that: You have to have a walk-in humidor; you can’t sell food; you have to have a percentage of your sales from cigars and cigar accessories.”
There are special liquor licenses with a number of restrictions, as well, Hamelink said. The one rule most notable to potential customers is that no one under the age or 21 years old — for any reason — is allowed inside the business; that’s due to the accessibility to the tobacco products, he said.
“You can just walk into our humidor. We want you to look and pick out a cigar. The only way we can get around that in state law is to not allow anyone under 21 in here ever,” he said.
Hamelink said the decision to open in Norfolk was similar to what drove them to open in Hastings. It was based upon “what we could do with that space most effectively and meet some needs.”
Community leaders from Norfolk who knew the business from its Hastings location invited the Hamelinks to see the potential this city had to offer. At that time, cigar aficionados in Norfolk had to drive more than an hour to get to the nearest cigar lounge or go online to find quality products, Hamelink said.
“We were looking at other projects at the time,” Hamelink said. “Ultimately, as we were looking at that other project and talking to our banker, we mentioned there were opportunities here. He knew Norfolk, as well, and he said you’re crazy for not going to Norfolk.”
The Norfolk location of Paul’s Cigar Lounge required significant renovation before opening. Two spaces merged into one to create a spacious social area with relaxed seating. Walls were refinished to expose the brick underneath, and large windows in front now allow in an abundance of natural light.
The bar boasts a selection of beer, wine and fine liquor while smooth jazz plays in the background. Near to the bar, guests can get a glimpse of the cigar collection through the windows into the humidor or walk in to take a closer look at what the selection Paul’s has to offer.
The Hamelinks and two employees operate the cigar lounge. They are looking for additional staff, but Hamelink said they are selective in their search because they want their employees to have a significant amount of expertise in whiskeys and cocktails, as well as extensive knowledge of the cigar products.
“We don’t require our staff to smoke, but we do require them to be able to know our product, and be willing to learn those kind of things,” Hamelink said. “It’s not hard to pick up, but it takes a little time.”
Hamelink said he’s been pleased with the community so far.
“We really like what’s going on in Norfolk,” he said. “There’s some exciting things happening downtown.”
He’s encouraged by the clientele that already has stopped in to partake in the products and the atmosphere that Paul’s Cigar Lounge has to offer. He hopes others will stop in to experience what he calls the “refined relaxation” and “affordable luxury” that is part of what Paul’s Cigar Lounge is about.
“I see people come in and you can literally see the stress drain out of them. Their body language changes. You slow down your breathing. ... It’s a calming and relaxing experience. It’s just the atmosphere we’re trying to create,” Hamelink said.