LAUREL — Keeping up in today’s progressive business climate seems to be Laurel’s niche.
Mayor Keith Knudsen, point person for all things Laurel, talked about the community’s latest project — a new community center.
“When the Laurel community center committee gathered to start talking about details for a new community center, they wanted the building to resemble the long ties Laurel has had with the railroad,” Knudsen said.
That is how the unique shape of the building came to be. But it’s been a process over the past three or four years to come to a point of actually seeing a real facility being built.
Knudsen said the city started taking a hard look at the current site where the city auditorium and offices were located along main street a few years ago and found the facility in bad shape.
After the Laurel City Council hired architects to figure out the cost of stabilizing the shell of the current city auditorium and renovating it, the council members decided it was not feasible. They agreed at that time to find ways to build a new facility.
The city set aside $500,000, the cost to demolish the old building, and formed the community center committee.
Christine Rasmussen, who at the time was Laurel’s economic development director, was successful in applying for grants for the new center with a projected price tag of more than $4 million.
The City of Laurel accumulated grants of $1.2 million. The balance of the cost is almost fully funded with a combination of private donations, pledges and the funds the city set aside for demolition, Knudsen said.
“We are almost there,” Knudsen said.
And so is the community center, scheduled to be completed by Sept. 1, Knudsen said.
But there is still more to do. Even though the city is looking for a someone to fill Rasmussen’s shoes, the ideas for community improvement continue to grow. The downtown revitalization project is finished, and the rural fire district is finishing its new fire hall.
“When we qualified for the downtown revitalization project, we updated a huge need with the utilities downtown,” Knudsen said. “It was finished with an expense of $2 per household. Quite a deal.”
A new splash pad was approved this year by the city as an addition on the north side of the pool bath house, which will be started in March and completed by the summer swimming season.
This summer, when school lets out, the Laurel School District will begin construction on its $25 million school bond renovation of the elementary and high school facilities. The elementary classroom area will be remodeled, and the aging high school facility will be demolished.
The project will span two years. For some time, portable classrooms will be placed on the practice field for student use.
Another challenge, which is showing up in many small communities, is early childhood development and child care and how to deal with it.
Laurel is faced with retiring child care givers and how to move to the next level of care for preschool children. It is a continuing issue, calling for a community discussion, Knudsen said.
But probably the top challenge in all communities in Northeast Nebraska, including Laurel, is housing.
The community had the opportunity to purchase land southeast of Hillcrest Golf Course last year.
“Everyone said that ground would be perfect for housing for Laurel and if it came up for sale to buy it,” Knudsen said. “Well, it did, and we did.”
The 110-acre soybean field became the site of the next housing development for Laurel. The Community Reinvestment Authority had cash built up in reserve, and it made sense to make the purchase.
“For a project this size, a community really needs to take advantage of any and all resources to move their city forward whether it be securing grants or private donations,” Knudsen said.
It’s all about surviving in a competitive world using any tools on the tool belt available.