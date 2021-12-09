WEST POINT — It was a grand sight in West Point on Tuesday night.
Crystal ornaments were hung on the street lights with care.
Christmas music was in the air.
The spirit of Christmas was everywhere.
Santa Claus had come to town, and Mrs. Claus accompanied him. They were listening to the good little girls and boys talk about Christmas toys in the West Point Community Theatre.
For the first time in recent years, West Point had a holiday festival. And just about everyone downtown participated in what was officially called the West Point Family Christmas Festival.
There was a Nativity stable across the street in the F and M Bank parking lot — a reminder that Jesus is the reason for the season.
It was a live Nativity that included a goat, two donkeys, sheep, one cat and four rabbits, along with Joseph, Mary and the Baby Jesus in the manger. The Three Kings also had arrived, along with cardboard camels.
In front of Nielsen Community Center, Pat Knobbe, with children sitting by his side, provided children with rides in his one-horse carriage. His dog was riding, too. The children enjoyed the rare treat to hear the horse’s feet go clip-clop down the street.
Around the Christmas tree in the middle of Main Street, youthful dancers with West Point Dance Co. tapped their feet on the brick street to the beat of the “Jingle Bell Rock” until the Grinch showed up and chased them around the tree.
Up and down the street, people strolled, admiring store windows, purchasing a gift or two and listening to the singing of the choraling grandmotherly Heavenly Hens and the grandfatherly Cuming Choraleers.
Also at the Nielsen Center, the Knights of Columbus were serving a bowl of chili with a cinnamon roll.
And then at 7 p.m., the people heard the ringing bells from the church steeple. It was a glorious night to enter the Christmas season with the thoughts of it is a wonderful world with the message of peace on Earth to all men of good will.
The festival was the inspiration of Sarah Rolf. With community cooperation and participation, Rolf and West Pointers made the occasion happen.