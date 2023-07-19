The generation gaps are becoming more obvious, but the state still has great musicians to feature.
Nebraska Rocks — a celebration of Midwest music — is set to feature a few of them on Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, at the Divots Ballroom in Norfolk. The event will include two nights of music, as well as new inductions into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame.
“I thought this year would be my first in charge, and we could bring in some new people that haven’t played on the Nebraska Rocks show,” said Matt Casey, who took over organizing the 30th event after the death of his father, Jim Casey, last year.
Casey said the idea of Nebraska Rocks came from his father wanting to call his friends and reunite with them to play music. The reunion of rock ‘n’ roll friends will take place both nights as Nebraska Rocks All Stars take the stage. The lineup will include The Strollers, Bob Hupp, members of The Smoke Ring, Matt Casey and his sister, Jessie Casey Clark.
“Quite a few of the Smoke Ring guys will be there — Nick Leland, Randee Falter. Bob Hupp is going to lead the crew. I believe Mike Semrad is coming back. I believe I’m going to join them,” Casey said.
Casey said the set might not last as long as what they have done in the past, and the music done by the All Stars likely will be performed without practice.
“There won’t be a chance for a rehearsal,” Casey said. “We’re going to have people from all over getting up and playing with different groups that they might not play with all the time.”
But, he added, there’s no intimidation factor in such a feat because it’s all meant for fun.
“We’re all musicians up there. Just give us a key and away we go,” he said. “That’s the way I was brought up, and all of dad’s friends and those guys are all that way, too.”
Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inductions that will take place on Friday night will feature a veteran Norfolk musician, Kevin Becker, and two longtime luthiers, the late Don Drews, who had owned Drews Custom Guitars in downtown Norfolk, and Scott Nathan, who owned Scotty’s Guitar Works.
Casey said he considers Drews “a legend,” having built a guitar for the Texas Troubadour, Ernest Tubb, and operating a store with a motto “Where Professional Musicians Gather.”
“That’s why my dad was drawn to Don Drews,” Casey said.
With a more country flavor to the entertainment, Friday also will feature a performance by The Outback Band.
On Saturday night, the lineup will feature a presentation of the Ron Tuccitto Award, a lifetime achievement honor that will go to Bob Hupp. Casey said the award is given to honor those who have played music throughout their life.
“It’s not necessarily saying that’s all they did, but they never stopped performing or never stopped taking the stage if they could,” Casey said. “Bob is definitely one of those.”
Saturday night’s sound will focus on the rock ’n’ roll genre as the Nebraska Rocks All Stars once again take the stage. Vito Cole — who is arguably most memorable in the area for fronting Vito & the V-Tones — will be inducted into the hall of fame.
“He was another from around here who tried to go to another level — pushing music and pursuing that as his career,” Casey said.
Nebraska Rocks’ 30th year will close out with a performance by Nita & the Pipe Smokin’ Charlies, a Northeast Nebraska-based rock and blues band that will bring new faces to the annual celebration.
Casey said he believed it would be harder and harder as years go by to find bands that play oldies rock ’n’ roll from the 1950s and 1960s, so it’s time to broaden the scope.
“The generation gaps are starting to get there,” Casey said. “There are rock ’n’ roll bands out there that are of the same age or a little bit younger, but I don’t know them because I’m only from this area. ...There’s a ton of great musicians around this whole state. We’re trying to get out to find more and broaden our territories to find musicians that were in that ambassador-type role.”