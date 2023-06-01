It takes a village to raise a child care center.
The Child Care Center of Madison opened the doors to its new facility Tuesday morning after nearly a year and a half of preparation. Director Amanda Sorensen was clear that the project could not have happened without a supportive community.
For one, the center leases its new building at 703½ N. Main St. from the City of Madison. It used to house assisted living but had been recently sitting empty, according to Sorensen.
The center also has worked directly with local employers like Tyson to try to determine the best hours to offer. It runs from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but Sorensen said the center plans to extend its hours.
Even the local school pitched in. Students from the football team and a shop class at Madison High School got together to help build some of the center’s playground equipment. Meanwhile, the Madison FFA chapter designed and planted a garden.
“They designed the whole thing for us and planted it for us,” Sorensen said of the Madison FFA. “Now we just maintain it. They’ll come back in the fall and help us harvest.”
“It was really nice to get those students involved,” Sorensen added. “They were able to use it in the classroom and come up with a design layout for us.”
The center opened initially in 2018 and was licensed for 29 children, which Sorensen called “pretty small.”
The new facility is licensed for 100 children and contains an industrial kitchen, a nursing room and a number of rooms to allow for fewer age-mixed groups: The center serves children from six weeks to 13 years old. The move to a larger facility was prompted, according to Sorensen, by the “lists and lists and lists” of area residents looking for child care.
“We pull from nine different communities, and that includes rural,” Sorensen said. “We have people coming from all over, so we’ll be able to fill up quickly as long as we have the staffing … but staffing is really hard. It’s probably the hardest thing we’re challenged to work with.”
Madison County is facing down a significant child care shortage, worsened by a lack of child care staff across the region.
As of January 2023, the child care gap in Norfolk — the difference between demand for child care and available openings — was estimated to be between 479 and 633 based on U.S. Census data and a Communities for Kids initiative study.
Data gathered in a September 2022 Norfolk Family Coalition survey of community child care providers found that two-thirds of respondents had an open staff position for at least a month, with Madison County child care providers listing low wages, exhaustion and lack of benefits as primary reasons for leaving the field.
“We try our best to give them benefits,” Sorensen said of staff, adding that the center tries to be involved with local schools and colleges to recruit staff with early childhood care degrees ahead of time. “We do try to work with the schools as much as we can to get some good quality people in.”
“It’s doable, it’s just challenging,” Sorensen said.
Sorensen added that state grants, support from the city and community engagement had made the new, larger center a possibility.
“We try to give (children) the best environment we can and the best people. I think it’s been really helpful for us to utilize everyone in our community and even beyond our community.”
And while it can be time- and resource-intensive to set up a facility the size of The Child Care Center of Madison, to Sorensen, the effort is all part of investing in the community.
“We’re doing this for children and the future of Madison and our surrounding communities,” Sorensen said. “This is pretty much what you need to grow a community. … Nobody’s going to move here or work here if there’s no child care.”