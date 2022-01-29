NELIGH — Students from Neligh-Oakdale High School, Elgin High School and Summerland High School learned from professionals this week.
The students attended the second annual Antelope County Career Fair at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Building in Neligh. The career fair was organized by a committee of six county leaders in conjunction with the economic development office for the City of Neligh.
Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen, director of economic development, said the career fair’s goal is to get young people to see the opportunities that exist in Antelope County.
“We want them to come back to the area to live and work. Our greatest investment is in our young people,” Sheridan-Simonsen said.
Lisa Hanson, Neligh-Oakdale business teacher, attended with the high school seniors. Hanson is also on the career fair committee.
“The committee would like to continue to get more students from the area to come to the fair to help them understand the importance of returning to Antelope County,” Hanson said. “This fair is good for them because they get some real-life examples from business professionals and not just from their classroom textbooks.”
Vanessa Parra, a senior at Neligh-Oakdale, said she learned a lot from the career fair.
“I didn’t know there were so many intern opportunities in Antelope County. It’s good to know there are more career options for high school students in the area,” Parra said.
Sonia Rittscher, the K-12 counselor for Elgin Public School, brought the entire high school to the career fair. In addition to the morning sessions, her students toured Blackburn Manufacturing and Two Rivers Irrigation after lunch.
“We have a strong FFA and a lot of kids who are interested in trade skills, so these tours will be good for them,” she said.
In the morning, students listened to presentations from Megan Becklun, human resources director for Antelope Memorial Hospital; Tessa Hain, 4-H youth development coordinator for the county; Angie Stenger, executive director of Northeast Nebraska Growing Together; Anthony Faust, director of recruitment at Northeast Community College; and Tyler Pedersen, shop superintendent at Boyd’s Electric in Neligh.
Stenger said the Growing Together initiative has a goal of getting 100 people between the ages of 20-29 to move to Northeast Nebraska each year. Her presentation was about the opportunities that exist in and around Norfolk, and she encouraged the students to pursue careers in the trades.
Faust told the students that his goal was to get them to consider Northeast Community College as a viable option. He pointed out that the college has a 98% graduate success rate, the average class size is 10 students and the cost of tuition is low compared to other colleges in the state.
Faust shared videos about the wind energy, nursing, criminal justice and vet technology programs. He also touted all the great reasons for returning to Northeast Nebraska. Faust grew up in Norfolk, but he moved to Washington, D.C., and was living in Pentagon City when the events of 9/11 occurred.
After that, he couldn’t wait to return to Norfolk and a simpler and safer way of life.
Pedersen echoed Faust’s sentiments. After graduating from Neligh-Oakdale in 2005, he received his electrical degree from Northeast Community College and spent eight years living in Lincoln. Then he returned to Neligh to take over his father’s business and to give his son, who has Down syndrome, a better quality of education and life.
“My son has really thrived here,” Pedersen said.
He also pointed out numerous career opportunities that exist in Antelope County.
In the afternoon, there was a job fair open to the public in which 13 area businesses set up tables and shared the positions they need to fill.
In attendance were Reinke’s Farm and City Services, Werkmeister Cabinets, Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools, CVA, the Nebraska State Patrol, Invenergy, the City of Neligh, Antelope Memorial Hospital, Summerland Advocate Messenger, Rise Above Home Health, the Village of Clearwater, AKRS Equipment and Blackburn Manufacturing.
Bri O’Brien, the assistant director of economic development for the City of Neligh, said any business that would like to be included next year may contact her or Sheridan-Simonsen.
Inclusion is free for all Antelope County businesses but open to any business outside of the county for a fee to help pay for advertising.