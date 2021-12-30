Tammy Marshall doesn’t remember exactly when she started writing her first novel, “The Clearwater House,” other than she was in her 20s.
“I kind of wrote it, stopped writing, taught, raised my son, taught ... I mean it was quite a few years of a process where I’d be writing a little bit, then rewrite. I couldn’t even tell you how many years I’d spent on it because I wasn’t really in a place where I was trying to pursue it for publication. I was hopeful someday for (publication).”
The novel might be familiar to Daily News readers. The Neligh author’s first effort made its debut on the Daily News website and was in print from June 2014 to July 2015.
“The Clearwater House” featured a new chapter introduced each week. A chapter also ran on the Daily News’ Living page. It was set in and around Clearwater in the late 1990s.
Time moves on and Marshall has continued her writing. She quit teaching in the Neligh-Oakdale school system earlier this year to devote more time to writing.
Marshall now has written and published four novels and has significant portions of others written. Two of the novels were only recently published, “Ticker Tape” and her latest — “Twinges.”
All this time, she also writes a regular column on books and reading for the Daily News and has served as a news correspondent at times for the Daily News.
Unlike many modern authors, Marshall writes all her novels in long-hand first. She said when she goes back later to type them, she will do some editing or change things around if necessary.
“Once I get a really good flow going, then I kind of wrap it all up (on the computer),” she said.
Her second book was a short novel, “The State of Georgia.” The official title is “The State of Georgia ... and Other Writings,” and it is a collection of four stories and four poems she wrote to honor the memory of her best friend, Amy Vojtech Beran, whom she met when they attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“She passed away just three years ago,” Marshall said. “We had both lived on the same floor (at college). We got to be good friends because we both ended up in the same Spanish class together. She was from Fremont.”
They remained friends until her death. The book was in honor of her but didn’t involve her. Marshall said it is “about second chances and feel-good things.”
“She was just a really positive person. I loved her so much. She was really sweet, and that was a way of me honoring her memory by putting that together,” Marshall said.
Marshall also had other people close to her die, and they have rubbed off on her writing. In fact, the deaths kind of prompted her to get going on her writing, she said.
Since January, she has made the commitment that every day, she will do something to further her writing.
“It was baby steps until about May,” Marshall said. “That’s when I was done teaching and then I dove into it.”
Those goals included completing “Ticker Tape” and “Twinges.” “Ticker Tape” is about a washed-up Vietnam veteran who gets a new lease on life. The novel was prompted by a sentence that popped into her mind while helping a seventh grader,
“I just jotted it down because it was like on repeat in my head,” Marshall said, “and then it just sort of went from there. ... I had this image of a veteran in a parade.”
“Twinges” is about a teacher who can sense what her students will become in life, including one who becomes a killer.
Marshall also has two other novels written that contain about 85,000 words. She is planning to finish them soon.
And for readers who don’t remember “The Clearwater House” or are unfamiliar, it is about a young artist who inherits a mysterious old house from a woman she’s never met. The artist visits the house and discovers secrets of the past through her paintings.
Marshall is planning to spend time in Tennessee early in 2022 to be with her daughter, Samantha Wright, who is studying paleontology. Her son, Trevor Wright, is a teacher and coach at Boyd County Schools.
All of Marshall’s books are self published.
“Someday I would like to do the whole traditional publishing. That’s sort of the next tier,” she said. “That’s sort of my goal.”
There are pros and cons with both sides, working for a publisher or self publishing. And the surge in self-published books in recent years has led to enormous success for many authors, especially in e-books.
To help promote her writing, Marshall attends book signings and goes to libraries to speak about her work, sometimes reading excerpts.
Her books are available through Amazon in paperback or as an e-book. Amazon prints them in what is known as print on demand, where they are printed when ordered or made available on Kindles or similar services. They also are available through expanded distribution so book stores and libraries can get them a little cheaper.
Marshall also has written poems and short stories and is a member of Nebraska Writers Guild. She recently had two poems and short stories selected for an anthology published by the guild.
So does Marshall find she actually does have a lot more time now to write since she isn’t teaching?
“Writing was really hard for me to commit while teaching because my best writing time was late morning and I was always in school,” she said. “Now if I really get into a groove and it is quiet in my house and I’m alone, which is what I need, I can usually write 2,000 or 3,000 words (in one day).”