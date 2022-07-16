Nebraska Rocks has reached the end of an era.
The celebration of Midwest music that has taken place in Norfolk for 29 years will end or will undergo a major transformation after this year’s event, which is set for Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23.
And while Matt Casey, son of the late Nebraska Rocks founder Jim Casey, said he’s undecided on whether the event will continue, he has offered the assurance that “the brand ‘Nebraska Rocks’ isn’t going to go anywhere.”
Matt Casey is bringing this year’s shows to fruition after the his father’s sudden death in early May. Planning for the event — including the selection for this year’s Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inductees — already was underway when the elder Casey died.
“Friday Night Rocks — that’s the night we’re going to do a remembrance of Jim and some of the other fallen brothers that we’ve lost over the years from Nebraska Rocks,” Matt Casey said. Saturday night, he continued, will pay tribute to the end of the era of the dance music that was popular for so many years.
Matt Casey said Nebraska Rocks started as an opportunity for his father to gather his musician friends and to celebrate those who significantly contributed to the dance music of that era.
“This was all something my dad (started). The inspiration for it was to have a reason to bring back his friends and his musician buddies to come and play,” he said.
It started in 1994. The first Nebraska Rocks took place in the Ramada Ballroom and was a sold-out event. In an article previewing the second year of the gathering in 1995, Jim Casey told the Daily News that it began as a reunion of members of the band, The Smoke Ring, but grew into something much larger.
“I could see that it was developing into an all-Nebraska music reunion,” Jim Casey had said in 1995. “We had people from all parts of the state attending. It filled up motels and brought a lot of revenue to town.”
Over the years, a variety of notable musicians and music industry professionals with connections to the state were inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame during Nebraska Rocks. They included former Northeast Nebraskans Max Carl, who was the frontman of 38 Special and Grand Funk Railroad; “Little Joe” Hupp, who began his career playing music and later became a talent manager and booking agent for some of the nation’s top artists before his death in 2021; and John Grady, former president of Sony Music Nashville who helped launch the careers of artists like Miranda Lambert and Gretchen Wilson.
Some musicians — specifically, members of The Strollers — have returned to perform every year at the event, Matt Casey said. But age has become a factor over the years, and that plays heavily into the decisions regarding the event moving forward.
“The crowds are getting older. They (musicians) are getting older. They’re not spring chickens. The bands are not spring chickens,” he said.
In the past two years, The Smoke Ring alone has lost several members, including “Little Joe” Hupp, Greg “Bosco” Goodman, Chuck Asmus and Jim Casey. In earlier years, the band already had lost Don Petersen and Nick Hupp.
“When you think about just those people — when somebody passes away — then that family doesn’t come back, and their kids and grandkids don’t come back,” he said. “You lose a little bit every time. It just gets harder and harder.”
If the event continues in future years, Matt Casey said, it will have to shift its focus. He envisions it becoming more of a spotlight on the up-and-coming musicians versus a feature of those who already were established.
“If it does continue on, I’ve got to figure out how to infuse some new life into it and incorporate the younger audience because we’re losing them,” Matt Casey said.
By himself, Matt Casey is not a stranger to the music scene in Nebraska. In addition to playing, he handles sound for various gigs throughout the state. He has several projects — ongoing and new — in the works at Casey Audio Tracks, the Norfolk studio where he could often be found with his dad, and he is connected well enough with other musicians in the state to determine which ones would be prime for a spotlight at future shows.
But the focus right now is on the 2022 Nebraska Rocks celebration and marking the end of an era.
“There’s a lot of that spirit of my dad that is part of Nebraska Rocks. I made a promise to myself when Dad passed that I can’t be Jim Casey,” he said. “I know I have a lot of his traits and his personality because I spent a lot of time with him. ... But part of the Nebraska Rocks spirit and the whole rock ’n’ roll reunion thing — that was Dad. I have to plant a little more of my vibe into it.”