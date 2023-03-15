O’NEILL — There is nothing more important to Henry Cifuentes than feeling safe and being rewarded for working.
The immigrant from Guatemala has found both in Nebraska, first as a roofer in Grand Island, then working at a tomato plant in O’Neill. Combined, he did those jobs for about 18 years before venturing out on his own.
“I like living in the United States. You can work every day. It is safer here. It is a good place for me,” Cifuentes said.
Cifuentes began his first business in 2016 with La Costenita Market. The market offers a variety of grocery items, including items that appeal to both Latinos and Whites.
According to July 2021 estimates by the U.S. Census, about 5.4% of Holt County is Hispanic or Latin. Whites are still by far the largest ethnic group, according to the census estimates, at more than 92% of the roughly 10,000 people.
“The country that I did live in before (Guatamala) had a lot of problems,” he said. “It was not safe.”
On March 13, 2021 — nearly two years ago — he purchased a restaurant and called it La Costenita. The restaurant serves authentic Mexican food.
Cifuentes now spends his time between both businesses, which are less than a block apart in downtown O’Neill.
While he and his children speak English, many of his workers and his wife do not.
Cifuentes and his wife have raised a daughter, who now lives and goes to college in Kearney, and a son who lives in Omaha.
“I’m not the best at explaining in English,” Cifuentes said. “I am still learning.”
One of the pleasing things has been the mixture of people who come to both the restaurant and market, he said.
White people come into the market and purchase such products as fresh avocados, meats, sauces, spices, beans and cheeses. He also sells homemade tacos and burritos at the market.
Cifuentes has four employees, along with his wife, Leydi Flores, who often works in the restaurant. His children also help when they are home.
“Right now, it is better for me in the store. The restaurant has been slow this time of year. There has been a lot of cold.”
To try to boost the restaurant business, he plans to offer a Mexican buffet for St. Patrick’s Day in O’Neill. If it goes well, he may offer it more often.
“Whenever the people ask me for something, I try to get it,” he said.