In a friendship silhouetted by a serendipitous podcast, Marcie Sextro and Sheila Jenkinson have made a practice of letting their collaborations lead them down unexpected paths.
One such moment was their October 2022 reunion at Intersect Coworking and Incubator spaces in downtown Norfolk, where Sextro first endorsed her idea of a podcast to Jenkinson.
“It wasn’t really on my radar at all. But once Marcie explained the mission behind the podcast and what she was hoping to accomplish with it, it was really hard to say no,” Jenkinson said.
The go-getting duo met in 2013 during the production of a short film, where Sextro worked as a director and Jenkinson as an actress. Both share an affinity for rural Nebraskan life — the foundation of their young show, the “Growing Small Town Nebraska Podcast.”
On the show, Jenkinson carries an ebullient on-air personality accumulated from a 20-year career spent on area radio shows.
“(Jenkinson) is very conversational, and I’m very ‘here’s the story and let’s get it out there.’ You have the straight and the sparkle,” Sextro said.
Sextro, also equipped with broadcasting experience, founded the podcast to spotlight small-town success stories and their respective communities.
"I have always loved the rich history and beauty of Nebraska. Growing up in or around 14 small towns throughout the state, I have seen firsthand the struggle where lack of jobs, community activities and town pride have affected growth or caused the demise of a small town,” Sextro said.
According to the pair, the show seeks to answer the following: What makes your small town unique?
“We’re in a thrive-or-die situation with these small towns right now. They’re thriving, or they’re dying. These small towns are finding amazing ways to sometimes not even just survive, but make it a place where people come from miles away to visit this small town in Nebraska,” Jenkinson said.
Sextro explained how their mission statement is based on that broader preoccupation seen throughout the state: “Some people live in an itty-bitty town of 300-400 people and think, ‘There’s nothing we can do to save this small town,’ and that’s just not true. That’s what we’ve been sharing.”
Stanton revitalization efforts, a collaboration between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Valentine, Blue Springs’ home makeover nonprofit organization and David City’s Christmas festivities are some of the stories featured on their catalog. Jenkinson and Sextro said more central and western Nebraska cities are on their bucket list.
“We’ve had really good feedback. We’re just seven months into it, and it’s just amazing how things just continue to grow,” Sextro said.
Both continued to share anecdotes of audience excitement, stemming from both future interviewees and listeners.
“The momentum has been great,” Jenkinson said.
As for lessons learned?
“It never hurts to ask: ‘Hey what do you know?’ or ‘Do you know of someone that would make a good interview?’ A lot of it is word-of-mouth, and it never hurts to ask,” Jenkinson said.
Sextro said knowing that people are passionate about growing Nebraska’s small towns holds deep influence for the two.
“I think Nebraska has a very ‘do not give up’ kind of spirit,” she said.