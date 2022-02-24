MADISON — Six witnesses testified over the course of a four-hour court hearing on Wednesday in the murder case of DeShawn Gleaton Jr.
The pre-trial motions hearing was held before District Judge James Kube on Wednesday to determine if specific evidence pertaining to cellphone data, social media recordings and jail calls would be admissible at Gleaton’s jury trial and how certain evidence would have to be presented.
Among other charges, Gleaton is accused of first-degree murder in the July 24, 2020, shooting death of Hailey Christiansen in Norfolk.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith called Lincoln police investigator Robert Hurley to the stand Wednesday morning to testify about data Hurley had put together pertaining to the locations of both Gleaton’s and Christiansen’s cellphones in the hours leading up to the shooting, as well as after the shooting.
Hurley is a 30-year member of the Lincoln Police Department and has been a detective for more than 15 years. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Hurley has specialized in working with radios, cellphones and other automation devices throughout his career. He has helped establish cellular networks and satellite communications and has assisted with numerous homicide investigations across Nebraska.
Hurley also has compiled evidence that has been used at multiple murder trials, and he testified at the trials related to the 2017 murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.
The police detective’s testimony lasted more than 2½ hours Wednesday and drew a barrage of questions from both Smith and Todd Lancaster, Gleaton’s attorney.
Hurley, in working with the Lincoln-based software company PenLink, produced detailed reports and mapping imagery that showed the location of cellphone activity on the morning of Christiansen’s death. The imagery shown in court on Wednesday was produced by Hurley with historical cell site and round trip time (RTT) data obtained from cell tower activity.
Smith argued that the data could give jurors at trial an idea of Gleaton’s potential whereabouts during a several-hour period on July 23 and July 24, 2020.
“This application will be helpful to a jury,” he said. “It will help corroborate other witness statements at trial.”
Also addressed at Wednesday’s hearing was a motion concerning the authenticity of a Snapchat video that the state is arguing Gleaton produced shortly after the alleged shooting.
After the video was played multiple times in court, three current and former members of the Norfolk Police Division, plus a former acquaintance of Gleaton’s, testified on the authenticity of the video during the hearing. Kube will use that testimony, plus written briefs from both the defense and prosecuting attorneys, to make a ruling on the video’s authenticity.
Smith also alleged that Gleaton made several phone calls from the Madison County Jail that point to his involvement in the homicide. The county attorney called a jail captain to testify on Wednesday to verify whether jail inmates know that all their calls except ones with attorneys are recorded.
Smith offered multiple evidentiary exhibits concerning whether the jail gives inmates proper notice that their calls will be recorded. Lancaster objected to Kube receiving those exhibits. He argued that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to show that Gleaton was aware his phone calls would be recorded.
Kube overruled Lancaster’s objection and received the exhibits into evidence. The judge will make a ruling on the admissibility of the purported phone calls after the attorneys’ briefs are submitted.
The judge ordered that Lancaster submit a brief on behalf of Gleaton by Friday, March 4. Smith was ordered to submit a response brief by Friday, March 11. Once Kube receives both attorneys’ briefs, he will take the matter under advisement and make rulings on evidence at a later date.
An additional motion regarding memorial-type displays made by Lancaster also was briefly heard by Kube on Wednesday. Lancaster had filed a motion on Aug. 30, 2021, that would exclude buttons, clothing, signs, pins and other items related to Christiansen from the view of the jury in its entirety. Smith didn’t object to Lancaster’s motion, and Kube sustained it.
In addition to the evidence adduced on Wednesday, Smith alleged there are potential statements made by Gleaton to police in Sioux City, where Gleaton was arrested on the night of July 24, 2020. Lancaster said a hearing concerning Gleaton’s Miranda rights may be needed before trial.
Both attorneys agreed that it’s likely they will still be ready for trial by Monday, May 9, pending evidentiary rulings by Kube.
Gleaton, who was 28 at the time of the homicide, has been held at the Madison County Jail with no bond since he was extradited from Sioux City to Madison on July 25, 2020.
In addition to murder, he is charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with a witness. If he’s convicted on the murder charge, Gleaton faces life in prison or the death penalty. Convictions on the other four charges would carry up to 152 years in prison.
His next scheduled appearance is Monday, April 25.