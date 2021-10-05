I recently attended a presentation by a friend who wrote a book documenting many of the state’s historical markers. Not the familiar markers placed by History Nebraska. They are easy to track using the information on History Nebraska’s website.
Jeff Barnes of Omaha has been researching and writing about Nebraska history for years. His latest book “Cut In Stone, Cast In Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments, 1854-1967” has photos and information about some of the many other markers and monuments around the state, such as the one in Petersburg remembering Logan Fontanelle, a leader of the Omaha people who was killed near there in July 1855.
All of this talk about monuments caused me to wonder how some of the monuments, markers and statues came to be in Norfolk. Here’s some of what I learned.
The 7-foot-3-inch statue of Abraham Lincoln in Prospect Hill Cemetery was a gift from the Mathewson Woman's Relief Corps No. 146, Auxiliary to the Grand Army of the Republic. Founded in 1892, the organization served to honor veterans of the Civil War by placing flowers on graves, marching in parades and even sponsoring a “war orphan.” The statue was dedicated on Nov. 5, 1939. In attendance was 96-year-old L.B. Muselman, Norfolk's only surviving Civil War veteran. At the dedication ceremony, he “received the monument for himself and his comrades buried in Prospect Hill Cemetery,” said a Daily News article from the time.
The statue, made of light-gray cement, cost $370, with the pedestal, inscription and plot of land on which it stands. Abe is looking a little weathered these days, but then who doesn’t by the time they are 82?
The Doughboy Statue on the south lawn of Norfolk Junior High School was a gift from Norfolk’s American Legion Post. It was placed in 1928 and dedicated to the memory of Veterans of the Wars of the United States of America. The statue sits on a granite base that holds a plaque that provides a bit of information about it. In 2012, Norfolk Junior High students raised $8,000 to have the statue restored. During the process, they learned that World War I soldiers were called doughboys because they wore “loose, puffy” uniforms. At the time Mayda Jensen of Jensen Conservation estimated the statue would have cost around $4,000, which was a tidy sum in 1928.
Standing guard across the street from the Doughboy is the “Little Sister of Lady Liberty,” which was placed in Central Park in 1950 by the Boy Scouts. Between 1949 and 1951, the Boy Scouts of America placed the statues in 39 states. They are known as Little Sisters of Lady Liberty because their features resemble a young girl. The stamped copper statue stands 8 feet 4 inches high and weighs around 300 pounds. At the time, the statues cost just $350. In most cases, the community paid for the base. A plaque on the back of the base indicates that Rollie, Joyce and William Hall presented it to the Boy Scouts. The Hall brothers, originally from Norfolk, founded Hallmark Cards. In 2013, Little Sister received a makeover. Tom Bressler spearheaded the effort.
There are other monuments and markers around town, including war memorials in parks and cemeteries. There is also a monument dedicated to the Germans who settled the town in 1866. It’s tucked in the shade of a tree at Liberty Bell Park on Georgia Avenue, just west of the bell from which Liberty Bell Park received its name. I’ll try to let you know more about the bell and the monument in future columns.