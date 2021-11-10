Norfolkans can thank the descendants of its first settlers for the monument in honor of those first settlers located in Liberty Bell Park on Georgia Avenue.
The memorial was dedicated in September 1976, when America was celebrating its 200th birthday. Those of us who were around then remember the parades, fireworks and miles and miles of red, white and blue bunting, banners and flags flying from objects and people.
Norfolk recognized the event with a presentation of the musical “1776” by the Norfolk Community Theatre, a costume ball, ethnic fair and a concert by Don Stewart, a Norfolk native who played Mike Bauer in “The Guiding Light,” a long-running soap opera.
The memorial was dedicated that day along with the new municipal swimming pool, flag pole from Norfolk Woman's Club, drinking fountains from the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge and Rebekah Lodge and an old bell.
The memorial bears the names of 42 families who traveled from Ionia, Wisconsin, to the area on the north fork of the Elkhorn River in the summer of 1866. Descendants of the founding families collected more than $4,300 to pay for the memorial, designed by Norfolk Watertown Monument Co. It stands there yet today, in the shade of a large tree.
Just to the east of the memorial is a bell engraved with the words “Norfolk Fire Department — 1886,” which once hung in a tower next to the fire department.
In the fall of 1884, the village board voted to dig four wells for firefighting purposes. They were located on Norfolk Avenue at Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth streets. Shortly after, the city bought a hook and ladder truck for $450 and acquired the bell and tower from the volunteer fire department.
The tower, built with 2-by-8s, was 60 feet high. When it was determined it wasn’t strong enough, Herman Gerecke, Norfolk’s first mayor, furnished the plans and wood to have the tower enclosed. A few months later, the city bought the tower for $335.
Around that same time, the city acquired a “Harden Star Chemical” fire engine for $225. In 1886, voters approved a $7,000 bond issue to “buy fire apparatus and construct a building to house the equipment,” which was on the corner of Fourth Street and Braasch Avenue. In 1888, two new fire companies were started — the Queen City Hose and the Deluge Hose Co.