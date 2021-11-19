Hand-crafted crosses and an ornate Nativity scene sit on a table in the main hallway at Immaculata Monastery & Spirituality Center in Norfolk.
Sister Ann Terese, who has called the monastery her home for the past seven years, motions to the display as she explains its presence: “I’ve run out of room.”
Just inside a nearby doorway, there is a room that holds an array of items — books, cards, Bibles, soaps, lotions and crocheted blankets to name a few. The items make up the monastery’s bookstore and gift shop, which has grown in its 10-year existence to meet the spiritual needs of visitors.
“When I came here, this was already started,” said Sister Ann Terese, who runs the shop. “It was started in 2011 by Sister Gabrielle Marie.”
The gift shop was developed, in part, as an outlet for the items — afghans, baby blankets, dishcloths, scarves — that are handmade by the sisters at Immaculata. But it also serves a larger mission that began when the religious community announced a shift in its focus from health care in 2006.
“This is part of our ministry,” said Sister Kevin Hermsen, who served as prioress of the monastery when the sisters divested from Faith Regional Health Services. “(Sister Ann Terese) visits with people when they come in, and she gives a lot of spiritual help to people as they’re buying things. They ask questions. They ask for prayers. It’s a really good fit together for the bookstore, the spirituality center and sharing our ministry of prayer.”
Sister Kevin said it is common for guests to enter the gift shop and end up asking for the sisters to pray for someone or something. Those requests go into the monastery’s ministry prayer book that is reviewed every time the sisters go into the chapel to pray.
Operation of the gift shop and bookstore even continued during the height of the pandemic. Sister Ann Terese would meet customers at the door of the monastery with the items they wanted to purchase.
Its regular hours — 9 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and by appointment on Sunday (with the exception of prayer times throughout the week) — are once again observed. A receptionist is available to meet visitors — both Catholic and non-Catholic — and direct them to the shop.
“Our front door can be a little intimidating for a non-Catholic,” Sister Ann Terese said. “But there is a receptionist to help them out.”
Since last summer’s closing of The Abbey Christian Store, the monastery bookstore and gift shop has seen an increase in traffic to include all Christians — not just Catholics — which the sisters have welcomed.
Sister Ann Terese said it was difficult to see The Abbey close as some of the sisters had developed friendships over the years as the result of their similar missions.
“The Abbey was big to everybody, and everybody went there,” Sister Ann Terese said. “We appreciated them. They did a lot by sending people up here who couldn’t find what they wanted there. We were actually pretty good friends of theirs. Some of the sisters would shop for their cards down there. I was really sorry to see them close.”
Because of The Abbey and the support of generous donors, the monastery now has the ability to emboss names on Bibles, one of the services offered at the gift shop, Sister Ann Terese said.
Sister Rosann Ocken, who serves as prioress at Immaculata, said being able to serve all Christians is “a sensitivity we can have” as people look for spiritual support in their life. She added that the shop does not make money its focus and does not “break even” in the sales it makes. Instead, Sister Rosann said, the bookstore and gift shop is part of the monastery’s commitment to evangelism and a missionary life.
“When we established the foundation and divested from the hospitals, we made the commitment to be a spiritual presence here, and this is what helps us to do that,” she said. “If we didn’t have the foundation ... we wouldn’t be able to do this because we couldn’t afford it. It’s good that people can know this is one of the outcomes of that divestiture.”