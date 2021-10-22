The Rev. Will Perrigan doesn’t look back with amazement at the changes the past quarter of a century has brought to the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
As the mission gets ready to mark its milestone anniversary, the longtime director is more awestruck by how much the mission hasn’t changed since it was established.
“Having some really strong principles that were established from the beginning — that have not changed — has made it a lot easier to do ministry,” Perrigan said. “We’re not having to redo every day who we are.”
The rescue mission will celebrate its 25th year at its annual banquet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk.
The featured speaker for the evening will be Manny Mill, executive director of Koinonia House National Ministries in Wheaton, Illinois. Perrigan said he heard Mill speak at the Gospel Rescue Mission Conference earlier this year about the prison ministry and support and post-prison ministry programs to equip the church to meet the needs of Christian ex-prisoners returning to society.
While prison ministry differs from jail ministry, tending to the spiritual needs of those behind bars was one of the first endeavors of the mission when it was established by the Rev. Tom Beatty in 1996.
Over the years, the mission has grown to include a variety of programs to provide a safe haven for people who are hurting, homeless and in need of a friend. It has offered not only assistance with food and shelter, but it also helps those staying at their facilities to become responsible, contributing members of the church and of society.
Its Hope House was added in 1999, the Faith House was added in 2002 and an administration building was added in 2004.
Perrigan — who came to Norfolk in 1999 — began volunteering with the mission and delivering chapel messages once a week shortly after arriving.
“I had no idea when I came here that it was basically brand new,” he said of the mission. “It’s in a building that’s 100 years old basically, so I’m thinking it’s a 100-year-old mission, but it’s only 3 years old.”
Perrigan said he was at a men’s retreat when someone asked him if he had any interest in working at the mission. His response was a resounding no thanks.
“I said I’d never want to work there. I really love going in and teaching, but I don’t want to get wrapped up in the drama and business of the place,” he said.
Perrigan started at the mission full time as the director of men’s ministry in 2001, and he became director in 2004.
“I’ve carried some of the men’s duties into this role, so I don’t do just administration,” he said. “I have to be able to interact with the guys and teach some classes.”
Looking back on the past 25 years, Perrigan said he and others at the mission have made note of the fact that a book could be written about the stories — some humorous, some sad — of their guests, but the one thing that stands out the most for him is how consistency in the mission’s operations has been a key for it over the years.
Perrigan credits Beatty — who died of cancer in 2016 — for establishing guidelines to build a foundation that has kept the mission solid for so many years. Some of those guidelines include not selling donations but giving them away, not taking funds from the government and not providing financial aid but giving food, clothing and shelter to those in need.
While the mission has updated some of its policies to account for changes in technology and has updated textbooks or schedules it follows, it has maintained the same principles by which it operates.
“Certainly there are small modifications along the say, but I don’t want to keep changing what we believe and keep changing what we do and keep changing our identity to please people,” he said. “This would be a pretty scary place if we did what pleased everybody.”
Looking into the future, Perrigan admits he feels concern over how the current political climate could affect the social and economic well-being of more people, and he sees the mission having a greater role in reaching out to more and more people who are “really in trouble.”
“I think harder times are coming,” he said. “Whatever that looks like, harder times are going to affect more people and the need for services of the mission I think are going to increase.”
But it’s in those concerns that Perrigan said he reminds himself that there is always hope, a message he and others at the mission deliver — and will continue to deliver — to guests on a regular basis.
“I can’t offer a message of hope in the American dream at the moment. That seems to be struggling, But that gives us a great backdrop of saying we don’t trust in our federal government. We don’t trust in our bank account. We don’t trust in our jobs. We trust in Christ, and he doesn’t fluctuate like the economy.”