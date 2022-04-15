SUCEAVA, Romania — When Kyle Glenn from Sun Valley Church in Phoenix and I first met Cornel, a pastor in Romania, it was at a coffee shop in Suceava. When Cornel arrived, he had people with him, as he was in transit from the border, finding housing for those in his care. It was afternoon, and he had only a few hours left to find lodging for this group he had picked up.
We met with pastor Cornel for 45 minutes. During that time, he juggled texts and phone calls and had his Google translate app open. Pastor Cornel is Romanian but is working with refugees who speak Ukrainian or Russian. He also knows English enough to share his experiences over the past 40 days. You could see the weariness and exhaustion on his face. He admitted he had been sleeping a few hours a night since the war began.
When asked to share the most difficult part of what he has seen or heard, he takes a moment to gather himself. He gets choked up, and the tears begin to fall. He shares that he is hearing firsthand accounts of murders, bombings, abuse and neglect.
Cornel told us the story of Latvia, who, along with her 16-year-old daughter, had arrived at his home a week earlier. They stayed three days. Latvia seldom spoke, and her daughter seemed as though she was in shock, unable to communicate at all. When they were preparing to leave, Latvia broke down and told Cornel what had happened to them a week earlier. Latvia, her husband and daughter were in a car when they were spotted and stopped by Russian soldiers. Latvia's husband was in a Ukrainian uniform. The soldiers had the three get out of the car. They then slit her husband's throat in front of them, took their car and made them run off on foot, leaving their husband and father lying dead on the street. In just a few minutes, their entire world was shattered.
Cornel has been working nonstop. He again gets teary-eyed sharing the last time he spent meaningful time with his own family. However, he shares that each family member, his wife and each of his kids are just as involved as he is. Cornel's own home has become a refugee center.
"During the early weeks of the war, I was overwhelmed with the number of refugees that showed up to our church. I suddenly had 300 people, and I did not have room for all of them in the church. I had to ask them to sleep sideways, allowing each person to at least be able to lay their head on the mattress. We did not want to turn anyone away."
Before we left, we gave Cornel $3,000 to help him take care of a few families. He was moved to tears and thanked us for what I thought was a small amount of money considering the huge needs of all of these families.
The needs are great for the 7.5 million Ukrainian refugees, and the Orphan Grain Train is making a huge difference. As a Norfolk native, it makes me so proud when I see their work firsthand around the world. My last conversation with the late Clayton Andrews, one of the founders of the organization, was about getting a container of rice and beans off the dock in Port Au Prince, Haiti, to help our orphanage and school.
I know firsthand that there is no better value for your giving dollar than Orphan Grain Train. Please consider helping this truly world-class organization provide basic human needs around the world.